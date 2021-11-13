Spain vs Sweden - 4 things to watch out for in the make-or-break Group B clash | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Spain will take on Sweden in a UEFA Group B FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier, for a direct spot in the Qatar showpiece.

The 2010 world champions are currently atop the group with 16 points, one more than their Scandinavian rivals. A draw would be enough for Spain, but the visitors will need a victory to usurp La Roja. They would draw confidence from having beaten Spain in the reverse fixture.

Having led the group going into the last two games, Sweden's qualifying hopes were dealt a severe blow when they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Georgia on Thursday. In the process, they ceded a two-point advantage that could've kept their fate in their own hands ahead of their winner-takes-all clash against Spain.

Will Sweden do the 'double' over Spain and book a direct ticket to Qatar? Or will Spain hold Sweden out this time to avoid the dreaded play-offs? Ahead of this enticing kick-off, here's a look at four things to watch our for in this clash:

#4 Sweden cannot be wasteful again

Sweden wasted some gilt-edged chances against Georgia.

Sweden's shock loss to Georgia on Thursday was their own making. The side had enough chances to get on the scoresheet, but failed to take any of them.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a poor header from close range in the 23rd minute that was comfortably saved by Georgian custodian, Giorgi Loria. He pushed Ibrahimovic's second header on the line just minutes later.

Victor Lindelof had two chances from the rebound, both of which were blocked. As if that wasn't enough, Alexander Isak fired straight at Loria in a one-on-one, after sneaking behind the Georgian defence.

During the early exchanges of the second period, Victor Claesson wasted arguably the best Swedish chance of the night. He acrobatically dragged his effort wide after being set up beautifully by Ibrahimovic.

That made it four big chances squandered. Although the Blagult cannot expect Spain to open up like that, they must get clinical. Sweden will need to bury whatever chances come their way, or they might stand to regret big time.

#3 Spain have to keep Alexander Isak quiet

Isak scored against Spain in September, and should be a huge threat again.

Alexander Isak has been the undisputed star of Sweden's World Cup qualifying campaign, with four goals and an assist. That's two more goal contributions than anyone in the squad.

The Real Sociedad star is breathing fire at the moment. So stopping him would be essential in boosting La Roja's chances of victory, although Georgia have successfully laid out a roadmap for the same.

The Crusaders isolated Isak with terrific marking while also closing down the passing lanes to him. When on the ball, they made sure not to give Isak too much time or space, which explains why he completed only ten of his 16 passes.

Sure, there was a moment when they switched off, and Isak raced clear to a one-on-one with Loria, which he eventually squandered. But otherwise, Willy Sagnol's side negated Isak's threat considerably.

Spain would know Isak's threat from the outcome of their reverse fixture against the Blagult. Isak scored inside five minutes of the clash as La Roja's defence was all over the place. Letting him free once again could be suicidal.

The 22-year-old combines electric speed with excellent ball control to run through tight spaces. But Spain must try and limit his time on the ball.

