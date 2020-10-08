Spain vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League is back with another round of fixtures this weekend as Spain lock horns with Switzerland at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The two sides have made contrasting starts to their UEFA Nations League campaigns and will want to pick up a victory in this game.

Switzerland slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Croatia earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this game. The Swiss gave a good account of themselves in their 1-1 draw against Germany last month and can potentially trouble the Spaniards in this game.

Spain, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Luis Enrique and are currently at the top of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League standings. Spain have built an impressive array of attacking talent over the past two years and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri will fly to Spain for Switzerland's Nations League match after testing negative for Covid-19. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2020

Spain vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Spain have a predictably superior head-to-head record against Switzerland and have won 15 games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two sides. The Swiss have managed only four victories but have troubled Spain in a few high-profile fixtures in the past.

Switzerland famously defeated Spain's 2010 World Cup winners by a 1-0 margin in the opening game of the showpiece event. The previous meeting between the two sides in 2018 ended in a 1-1 draw with Ricardo Rodriguez and Alvaro Odriozola getting on to the scoresheet.

Spain form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Switzerland form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Spain vs Switzerland Team News

Thiago is unavailable for Spain

Spain

With the coronavirus infecting members of the Napoli squad, Fabian Ruiz has been ruled out of this fixture. Thiago is yet to complete his recovery from the virus and Dani Carvajal has also been ruled out with an injury. Pau Torres and Sergio Ramos are set to continue their partnership in central defence after being rested against Portugal.

Injured: Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz

Xherdan Shaqiri has travelled to Spain

Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri has tested negative for the coronavirus and will be available for this game. Manuel Akanji is ruled out with the virus, however, and Switzerland will also have to do without the injured Renato Steffen in this game.

Injured: Renato Steffen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Manuel Akanji

Spain vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Jose Gaya, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas; Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Ansu Fati, Rodrigo, Dani Olmo

🇪🇸🦇 @jose_gaya called up with Spain for the games vs. Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rrLs9DrIBs — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) October 2, 2020

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar; Loris Benito, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer; Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri

Spain vs Switzerland Prediction

Spain have several options all across the pitch and will go into this game as the favourites. Dani Olmo had an excellent game against Portugal and is likely to partner Rodrigo in the attack, with either Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres occupying the opposite flank.

Xherdan Shaqiri's inclusion in the Switzerland squad will certainly boost his side's ability in the final third. Switzerland produced a robust performance against Germany last month and will have to be at their best to take something away from this game.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Switzerland

