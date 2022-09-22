Spain vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Spain take on Switzerland on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Switzerland are rooted to the bottom of Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League and and have a mountain to climb to reach the knock-outs. The away side stunned Portugal with a 1-0 victory in June this year and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Spain, on the other hand, are at the top of their group in the competition and have been impressive under Luis Enrique. La Furia Roja eased past Czech Republic by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Spain vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Spain have an excellent record against Switzerland and have won 18 out of the 24 matches that have been played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed only one victory against Spain and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Spain. Switzerland were impressive on the day and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Spain form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-W-D-D

Switzerland form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-L-L-L

Spain vs Switzerland Team News

Spain have a strong squad

Spain

Nico Williams has been included in the squad this month and could make his debut for Spain on Saturday. Pedri and Gavi have played several games so far this year and could start this game on the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland have a point to prove

Switzerland

Switzerland have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will likely field the best team at their disposal this week. Denis Zakaria has earned a recall to the Swiss side and could start alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia, Dani Carvajal; Rodri, Marcos Llorente, Koke; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria; Xherdan Shaqiri, Noah Okafor, Breel Embolo

Spain vs Switzerland Prediction

Spain have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on finding their best eleven ahead of the World Cup. Alvaro Morata is set to lead the line for the side and will need to prove his mettle this week.

Switzerland have a robust squad at the moment and can pull off an upset on their day. Spain have more depth in their ranks, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Switzerland

