Spain vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Spain host Ukraine in their second UEFA Nations League game of the 2020-21 edition of the tournament, as they aim to record their first victory in the competition this season.

La Roja were held by Germany in a captivating encounter in Stuttgart earlier this week, as Jose Gaya's late goal cancelled out Timo Werner's second-half strike. Ukraine, on the other hand, started their campaign off on the right note with an impressive 2-1 victory against Switzerland.

Ukraine are where they belong, according to head coach Andriy Shevchenko...

Andriy Shevchenko's side are table toppers currently and could give Spain a run for their money, having beaten Portugal on their way to booking a place in the European Championships next year.

Luis Enrique could make a handful of changes to his squad to keep his players fresh, after the likes of Ferran Torres, Oscar Rodriguez, Mikel Merino and Ansu Fati all made their international debuts against Germany.

Winning goal and... fly me to the moon!

With a home game against a tricky Ukraine side to look forward to, Spain will have to be on their toes to record a positive result.

Spain vs Ukraine Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other five times in competitive fixtures over the years, with Spain winning on four of those occasions. Ukraine are yet to beat La Roja in their history, with their only positive result coming in a 2-2 draw way back in 2002.

However, in the qualifying rounds of the European Championships next year, both sides were in top form. Ukraine topped their group and were unbeaten in eight games under Shevchenko, while Spain won nine of their ten qualifiers to book their place in the finals.

Spain vs Ukraine Team News

Luis Enrique could look to make a few changes to his starting XI

Spain

Luis Enrique has a fully fit squad at his disposal, as the Spaniard looks set to take charge of his first home game in his second spell in charge of La Roja. However, the former Barcelona man could make a handful of changes to his squad to keep his players fit.

Sergio Busquets could make way for Rodri in central midfield, while teenage sensation Ansu Fati is also in line for a start after his lively cameo against Germany. The 17-year-old showed flashes of his brilliance after coming on as a second-half substitute against Joachim Low's side and was praised by Enrique for his lively performance.

Pau Torres struggled a bit in central defence and could be replaced in the starting XI by Eric Garcia, who enjoyed a breakthrough season with Manchester City.

Andriy Shevchenko's side are coming on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Switzerland

Ukraine

Andriy Shevchenko also has a fully fit squad at his disposal and is expected to name the same starting XI that beat Switzerland earlier this week.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko got the goals against Vladimir Petkovic's side in their first game, and the duo will look to get in on the act again as Ukraine face a stern test away from home.

Oleksandr Tymchyk and Bohdan Mykhaylichenko made their debuts for the national team earlier this week and produced a fantastic showing under pressure. The duo should retain their place after their impressive showing, having been praised by Shevchenko for their performances.

Spain vs Ukraine Predicted XIs

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Jose Gaya; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Thiago Alcantara; Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno, Ansu Fati

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Pyatov; Bohdan Mykhaylichenko, Mykola Matvienko, Serhiy Kryvstov, Oleksandr Tymshyk; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Milinovskiy; Yevhen Konoplyanka, Junior Moraes, Andriy Yarmolenko

Spain vs Ukraine Prediction

Spain weren't at their best against Germany but dug deep to score a deserved equalizer in stoppage time. Enrique's side took their time to get going and looked good in the second half, as the Spaniard had the luxury of calling upon quality players off the bench.

Ukraine are tricky customers and recorded a fantastic victory in their previous league encounter, but Spain could have too much in their locker for Shevchenko's side.

Prediction: Spain 1-0 Ukraine

