Spain W 1-0 England W: 5 Talking points as skipper Olga Carmona scores a lovely goal for La Roja | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Spain Women secured a narrow 1-0 win over England Women in the FIFA Women's World Cup Final to lift the cup.

Both teams played impressive football throughout the tournament and punched above their weight to make the final. Spain were without the full involvement of Alexia Putellas, who has been recovering from injury and has hence not featured regularly. The Lionesses were without key stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson as they looked to make the most of this stage.

Both managers named strong starting lineups as they looked to lift the cup for their respective teams.

Spain played well in the first half and dominated possession, looking to control the tempo of proceedings. They kept the ball for 64% of the first period, attempting five shots with two on target. Despite having lesser of the ball, the Lionesses had chances of their own, firing three shots with two on target. However, La Roja were better off at the break.

This was thanks to brilliant work by the Spaniards to win the ball back at the halfway line. Mariona Caldentey then played it wide to the overlapping Olga Carmona, whose driven effort was too much for Mary Earps to save. Spain led England 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw the Lionesses show more spirit as they kept the ball for 51% of the period. However, they managed just one shot on target as they struggled to break down Spain's organized lines. England tried to commit bodies forward as they looked to find a way back into the game but were not decisive enough in the final third.

Both managers made multiple changes as they looked to alter the course of the game. Despite 13 minutes added at the end of the half, England were unable to get past Spain as the latter held on to lift the Women's World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. The first half was evenly-matched for the most part

Both Spain and England had decent chances to score and controlled the tempo of the game in phases as it was mostly played end-to-end. However, the Spaniards were more organized and calculated in their approach. They were also highly effective with their high-pressing and prevented the Lionesses from settling into a comfortable rhythm.

Both teams managed two shots on target in the first period and looked composed on the ball. However, Spain scored and changed the complexion of the game completely.

#4. Skipper Olga Carmona scored a lovely goal to give Spain the lead

Set up with three at the back, it was no secret that England would look to carry the ball forward for most of the game, rather than passing it long. Knowing this, Spain crowded central areas of the pitch as soon as they were dispossessed in England's half, preventing them from breaking forward easily. This paid dividends and created their only goal of the game.

As the Lionesses looked to push forward, they were dispossessed on the halfway line, before the ball was played to Mariona Caldentey, who passed it to the overlapping Olga Carmona. The skipper applied a classy driven finish to make it 1-0 after 29 minutes.

In doing so, she became the second-youngest player after Alex Morgan (USA, 2011) to score in both the semi-finals and final.

#3. England looked to turn the tide with Lauren James back in the fray

Star player Lauren James was suspended for two games following her red card against Nigeria in the round of 16. As a result, she missed the quarter-finals and semi-finals and had to hope the Lionesses made the final, which they did in style.

Despite not starting, she was earmarked to play a big role in this game as Sarina Wiegman decided to bring her on in place of forward Alessia Russo at the half-time interval.

#2. 'Keeper Mary Earps makes decisive penalty save to keep England in the game

Keira Walsh fouled Mariona Caldentey inside the box midway through the second half and referee Tori Penso awarded Spain a penalty in the 70th minute. However, England goalkeeper Mary Earps did brilliantly to deny Jennifer Hermoso a goal wit a lovely save under tremendous pressure.

This moment arguably kept England in contention until the final whistle as the game would have been well beyond their reach had Spain converted their spot-kick.

Despite ending up on the losing side tonight, Earps was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best custodian at the Women's World Cup.

#1. Spain lift their maiden Women's World Cup crown

After a brilliant tournament from start to finish, undoubtedly the best team won the competition as La Roja secured a 1-0 win over England in the final.

They defeated Costa Rica 3-0 before hammering Zambia 5-0. However, they were humbled 4-0 by Japan in their final group game and qualified for the knockouts as runners-up. They then thrashed Switzerland 5-1, before securing two 2-1 wins over the Netherlands and Sweden in the quarters and semis, respectively.

Olga Carmona's goal in the final was enough for them to lift the Women's World Cup, as they became only the second nation to win both this and the men's edition.

