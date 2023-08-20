Spain W 1-0 England W: Player Ratings as Olga Carmona leads her country to the coveted cup | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Spain Women defeated England Women 1-0 to lift the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia.

La Roja entered this game on the back of a dominant run to the final. They steamrolled Switzerland Women 5-1 in the round of 16, before securing 2-1 wins over Netherlands Women and Sweden Women. Despite one of their best players Alexia Putellas not being fully fit throughout the tournament, the Spaniards did well to stick together and perform.

The Lionesses, on the other hand, defeated Nigeria on penalties in the round of 16. They then knocked Columbia out in the quarters, before overcoming hosts Australia 3-1 to make it to the final. Despite being without some of their best players, Sarina Wiegman's side did really well to reach this stage of the tournament.

Spain began the match on the front foot as the dominated possession in the first half, keeping the ball for 64% of the time to England's 36%. They attempted five shots, hitting the target twice, while the Lionesses attempted three shots for the same result. However, La Roja were the ones who grabbed the lead.

A bunch of red shirts swarmed to dispossess England as they tried to carry the ball upfield. Mariona Caldentey then played it wide to the overlapping Olga Carmona, who did not even break stride as she fired a driven effort into the bottom-right corner to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.

It was to be the only goal of the first half as Spain Women led England Women 1-0 at the interval.

The Lionesses showed more fight in the second half as Wiegmann also made two changes at the break, bringing on Lauren James and Chloe Kelly. They kept the ball for 51% of the second period, attempting five shots with one on target. Despite having the ball slightly lesser, Spain still managed eight shots with three on target.

The game was fairly well-balance until midway through the second half when Keira Walsh brought Mariona Caldentey down in the box to concede a penalty. Mary Earps then stepped up for the Lionesses as she made a lovely save to deny Jennifer Hermoso a goal.

Thirteen minutes of stoppage time was added at the end of the game but England were unable to find a way back into the game. Spain held on to lift the Women's World Cup.

Spain Women Player Ratings

Catalina Coll - 7.5/10

Coll had a decent game for Spain and made three saves.

Ona Batlle - 7.5/10

Batlle won five duels, making six clearances, three interceptions and three tackles. She also played one key pass and attempted one shot on target.

Irene Paredes - 7.5/10

Paredes was solid at the back for Spain, winning five duels. She made seven clearances, four interceptions and two tackles.

Laia Codina - 6.5/10

Codina was having a great game until she faced an injury midway through the second half and had to be replaced.

Olga Carmona - 8/10

The skipper led from the front as she scored a nice goal in the first period to give Spain the lead. She also won 10 duels, making three clearances and three tackles.

Aitana Bonmati - 7.5/10

Bonmati was Spain's chief creative force in midfield. She won 10 duels, played two key passes and five long balls. She also completed a remarkable six dribbles.

Teresa Abelleira - 7/10

Abelleira had a decent game in the middle of the park and distributed the ball well.

Jennifer Hermoso - 6.5/10

Besides her missed penalty, Hermoso had a fairly decent game for Spain.

Alba Redondo - 6/10

Redondo had a decent game and played for an hour before being replaced.

Salma Paralluelo - 6.5/10

Paralluelo had an off-night as none of her three attempts were on target and she was booked for a foul in the second period.

Mariona Caldentey - 7.5/10

Caldentey provided an assist for her skipper Carmona's goal in the first period. She also attempted one shot on target and played one key pass.

Substitutes

Oihane Hernandez - 6.5/10

She replaced Redondo and put in a decent performance.

Ivana Andres - 6.5/10

Andres replaced the injured Codina and put in a decent cameo.

Alexia Putellas - N/A

Putellas came on for the dying embers and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

England Women Player Ratings

Mary Earps - 7.5/10

Earps had a decent game, making four saves overall. She also made an incredible penalty save in the second period to deny Hermoso a goal.

Jess Carter - 7/10

Carter won all three of her duels, making six clearances, two tackles and two blocks.

Millie Bright - 7/10

Bright was a solid presence in defense, winning eight duels. She also made one clearance, one interception and one tackle.

Alex Greenwood - 6.5/10

Greenwood had a poor game for England in contrast to the rest of the tournament. She won just two of her six duels and was dispossessed 14 times.

Lucy Bronze - 7.5/10

Bronze was highly active on the right flank, winning 15 duels and attempting one shot that was off-target. She also made seven tackles, three clearances and two interceptions.

Georgia Stanway - 7/10

Stanway had a good game at the heart of England's midfield, winning 11 duels. She also made eight tackles and three clearances.

Keira Walsh - 6.5/10

Keira Walsh saw her blushes saved by colleague Earps after she conceded a penalty in a relatively quiet game for her otherwise.

Rachel Daly - 7/10

England's number 9 had a decent game but was replaced by Chloe Kelly at the interval. She won three duels, making two tackles and two interceptions. Daly also played one key pass.

Ella Toone - 6/10

Ella Toone had a relatively lackluster game for England tonight.

Alessia Russo - 6/10

After starring in the semi-final against Australia, Russo had a relatively quiet night this time around as she was subbed off at half-time.

Lauren Hemp - 6.5/10

Hemp was the only English player to be booked and she had a realtively off night after guiding her team to the final.

Substitutes

Chloe Kelly - 7/10

Kelly replaced Daly at the half-time break and played well.

Lauren James - 7/10

James made her comeback following suspension and played decent in the second half.

Bethany England - N/A

She came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.