Spain Women vs Belgium Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July 2025 

Spain Women and Belgium Women will battle it out at the Arena Thun on Monday for their clash in Group B of the UEFA Women's European Championship 2025. The sides endured contrasting fortunes in their respective opening games earlier this week.

Ranked second in the world, La Roja began their campaign with a stellar 5-0 win over Portugal, with Esther Gonzalez netting a brace. Victoria Lopez, Alexia Putellas and Cristina Martin-Prieto bagged a goal each.

It was the biggest opening-day result of the tournament so far, as Spain made their title intentions clear. Having never won the cup before, Montserrat Tomé's side will be looking to build on their barnstorming run - six consecutive wins right now - to finally end the jinx this time around.

But by contrast, Belgium were beaten 1-0 by Italy. Arianna Caruso struck the only goal of the game in the 44th minute as the Red Flames failed to recover from that goal in the second half.

In what's only their third Euro appearance, the Belgian women need to pick up points here or risk going out in the first round for the second time, having endured a similar fate in their maiden qualification back in 2017.

Spain Women vs Belgium Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Spain and Belgium Women meet at the Euros for the first time in history.

Belgium are playing at the Euros for the third time, while this is Spain's fourth participation.

La Roja have won their last six official games in a row.

In nine official games, Belgium Women have won just thrice: 3-2 vs England, 3-0 vs Portugal and 2-0 vs Greece.

Spain Women are ranked second in the world, Belgium are in 20th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Spain Women vs Belgium Women Prediction

Spain Women are on a great run of form and demonstrated their frightening potential with a clinical demolition of Portugal on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Belgium went down to Italy in a lackluster display and really need to up the ante here to avoid another defeat. However, La Roja are just too strong for them.

Prediction: Spain Women 2-0 Belgium Women

Spain Women vs Belgium Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

