Spain Women vs Belgium Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Spain Women and Belgium Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Nations League A clash on Friday (February 21st). The game will be played at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 victory over France in a friendly in December 2024. They raced into a two-goal lead by the 23rd minute courtesy of goals from Aitana Bonmati and Claudia Pina while Maria Mendez's 37th-minute own goal halved the deficit before the break. Lucia Garcia and Mariona Caldentey scored on either side of Kadidiatou Diani in the second half to settle the contest.

Belgium, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Ukraine in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Euro qualification tie. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Abdulai Toloba and Tessa Wullaert scoring either side of Lyubov Shmatko's 79th-minute strike to help their nation advance with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The Red Flames will shift their attention to the Nations League and have been drawn alongside Spain, Portugal and England in Group 3.

Spain Women vs Belgium Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Spain have four wins to their name while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in July 2024 when Spain claimed a 2-0 home win in the Euros qualifiers.

Five of Belgium's last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Spain's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Spain kept a clean sheet in five of the six head-to-head games.

Spain form guide: W-W-D-D-L Belgium form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Spain Women vs Belgium Women Prediction

Spain are the defending champions of the UEFA Women's Nations League, having won the maiden edition of the tournament last year. La Roja climbed one spot to second spot in the last FIFA Women's World Rankings and are the heavy favorites in this game.

Belgium have the odds stacked against them but Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir's side have won their last three games on the bounce and climbed to 19th place in the latest rankings.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Spain Women 3-0 Belgium Women

Spain Women vs Belgium Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals

