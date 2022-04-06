Spain Women vs Brazil Women prediction, preview, team news and more | International women's friendlies 2022

Brazil Women and Spain Women will square off in an international women's friendly fixture at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Canada Women in the Arnold Clark Cup in February. Reigning female Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas scored the match-winner in the 21st minute.

Brazil played out a goalless draw with Finland Women in the Tournoi de France in February.

Thursday's friendly is one of two warm-up matches lined up for As Canarinhas, with another friendly scheduled against Hungary Women next week.

Spain will return to competitive action after their game against Brazil when they square off against Scotland in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier.

Spain Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head

Brazil were victorious in two of their three previous matches against Spain, while the Iberians have one win to their name.

That win came in their most recent meeting in a friendly in April 2019. Second-half goals from Putellas and Virginia Torrecilla helped the Spaniards secure a 2-1 comeback victory after Marta had put the Brazilians ahead in the 32nd minute.

Spain Women form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Brazil Women form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Spain Women vs Brazil Women Team News

Spain Women

Jennifer Hermoso, Irene Paredes and Alexia Putellas headline Spain's squad for the games against Brazil and Scotland.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Brazil Women

Coach Pia Sundhage called up 23 players for the friendlies against Spain and Hungary. The squad is headlined by Debinha and Tamires.

Team captain Marta and Arsenal defender Rafaelle were initially included in the squad but pulled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Marta, Rafaelle

Suspension: None

Spain Women vs Brazil Women Predicted XI

Spain Women (4-3-3): Sandra Panos (GK); Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Andrea Pereira, Ona Batlle; Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Maite Oroz; Jennifer Hermoso, Barbara Latorre, Lucia Garcia

Brazil Women (4-3-3): Leticia Izidoro (GK); Tamires, Leticia Santos, Tainara, Antonia; Adriana, Duda, Luana; Bia Zaneratto, Debinha, Geyse

Spain Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

Spain have home advantage in their favor and they have also been in better form than Brazil, who have been significantly below their best. Marta's absence also robs the South Americans of some firepower in attack.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be led by the in-form Alexia Putellas and we are backing La Roja to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Spain Women 3-1 Brazil Women

