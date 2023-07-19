Spain Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2023

Group C of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will begin on Thursday when Spain and Costa Rica square off at the Sky Stadium.

The Spaniards are coming into the tournament on the back of a comfortable 9-0 thrashing of Vietnam in a friendly last week. Jennifer Hermoso and Esther Rodriguez each scored second-half braces to inspire the rout.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against South Africa. Thembi Kgtlana and Hildah Magaia scored in either half to guide the African champions to victory.

Spain qualified for the World Cup in emphatic fashion. They finished at the top of Group B in the qualifiers, having garnered maximum points from eight games, scoring 54 and conceding none.

Costa Rica secured their spot in Australia/New Zealand courtesy of their third-placed finish at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

Japan and Zambia complete the quartet of teams in the group.

Spain Women vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They were paired in Group E of the 2015 World Cup and they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, en route to each being eliminated in the group stage.

Spain have lost just one of their last 14 games, winning 12 and keeping 11 clean sheets in this sequence.

Costa Rica have won just one of their last 11 games (eight losses).

Spain have scored in both halves in nine of their last 11 games.

Costa Rica have failed to find the back of the net in five of their last seven games.

Spain are undefeated in the 28 games where Alexia Putellas has scored (winning 23 and drawing five).

Spain Women vs Costa Rica Prediction

Spain were one of the most dominant teams in qualification and have continued their impressive form heading into the tournament. Their 2-0 win over pre-tournament favorites USA sent a statement of intent about La Rojita's intentions at this tournament.

Back-to-Back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas retained full fitness at the right time and will lead her nation's quest to reach the peak of their potential. Costa Rica have more modest ambitions and can draw inspiration from their 1-1 draw against the Spaniards in 2015.

Despite a large-scale boycott of the national team by 15 players, Spain still have a rich depth of squad. We are backing the Iberians to claim a comfortable high-scoring victory.

Prediction: Spain 4-0 Costa Rica

Spain Women vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Spain to win both halves