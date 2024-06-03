Spain Women vs Denmark Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2024

Spain Women will play host to Denmark Women at Estadio de Tenerife in the UEFA Women's Championship qualification on Tuesday.

Spain Women vs Denmark Women Preview

The hosts will enter this meeting with brimming confidence following their 2-0 away win over Denmark in the reverse fixture on Friday. Both teams are vying to clinch the top two spots of Group 2 in League A. Spain are leading with nine points while the visitors sit second on six points.

La Roja, the FIFA Women's World Cup reigning champions, are yet to win Europe’s premier women's football competition for national teams. Their best record remains a semi-final finish in 1997. Spain are among the favourites for the Women’s 2025 Euro slated for Switzerland. Spain have prevailed over Denmark in their last four clashes.

Denmark could be plotting their revenge against Spain at home but it appears to be a difficult task considering the blistering form of the hosts. Spain have lost only once in their last 10 matches at home. The visitors will probably need to focus on conserving their second spot, which also grants them qualification for the tournament.

De rød-hvide are still in search of their first UEFA Women's Championship title. They have been finalists once in 2017 and have won bronze twice. Spain appear to be Denmark’s only difficult opposition in the group, which also includes Belgium and the Czech Republic. The visitors got the best of the duo (3-1, 4-2) in their first clashes.

Spain Women vs Denmark Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Denmark.

Both teams have met 10 times, with Spain emerging victorious four times while Denmark boast three wins.

Spain have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Denmark have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Spain have won their last five matches while Denmark have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Spain Women vs Denmark Women Prediction

Spain have scored 12 goals so far in the group and they appear unstoppable. Jennifer Hermoso and Co. will be looking to consolidate their top spot with a fourth successive win.

Denmark will need to attack if they are to win, but they may choose to park the bus to avoid more humiliation. Either approach could backfire against star-studded Spain.

Spain are the favorites based on form, home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Spain Women 3-1 Denmark Women

Spain Women vs Denmark Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Spain Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Denmark to score - Yes