Spain Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

Spain Women will take on England Women at Stadium Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Spain Women vs England Women Preview

The curtain will come down on the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, with Spain and England contending for their first title. Both teams have been impressive in the tournament but Spain are obviously the surprise package. With their previous best record being a round-of-16 finish, reaching the final was historic.

La Roja have built much confidence since the start and will likely stick to their brand of football when they face England. Their ability to build from the back and sophisticated passing patterns could break England’s long ball style. Spain and England's last three clashes ended in one draw and a win for each side.

England have been in red-hot form, posting a flawless run of six wins in the competition. This will be their first final in the Women's World Cup, but the second for coach Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to the 2019 final. She lost that final to the United States but is now hoping for the best against Spain.

The Lionesses will register the return of Lauren James, who received a two-game suspension against Nigeria in the round of 16. It’s a huge boost to England’s attack, as the Chelsea striker will be looking to atone for her unsporting behavior. The European Champions have the quality to tie up their campaign with the ultimate prize.

Spain vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five clashes with England.

Spain have scored 17 goals and conceded seven so far in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Spain have played 13 World Cup games, winning six, while England have won 20 in 32 games.

England have scored 13 goals and conceded five in the ongoing World Cup.

Spain have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while England have won all five.

Spain vs England Prediction

Spain will be showcasing Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso, and Alba Redondo, who have scored three goals each. All three players are adept at cutting through the flanks which makes them very dangerous.

England will have Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, and Alessia Russo to rely on upfield. They boast three goals each and have displayed good pace and trickery all along.

England’s individuality and experience put them a step ahead in the race, and we expect them to secure the World Cup title.

Prediction: Spain 1-2 England

Spain vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – England Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Spain to score - Yes