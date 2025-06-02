Spain Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2025

Spain take on England at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellà de Llobregat on Wednesday for a place in the finals of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League. With 12 points in the bag, La Roja are currently leading the pack in Group 3 and need just a draw to seal their place in the next round, while England are right behind them in second with 10 points.

Ad

After the 1-0 loss to the Lionesses on matchday two, Montserrat Tomé's side overcame Portugal twice, winning 4-2 on the road before a stunning 7-1 shellacking at home. Belgium were their next prey as the Reds won 5-1 to further strengthen their grip on the top spot.

Meanwhile, second-placed England are bustling with confidence after crushing Portugal in a stunning 6-0 victory last week, powered by a sensational hat-trick by Agnes Beever-Jones. Lucia Bronze, Bethany Mead and Chloe Kelly also struck apiece on the day as the Lionesses demonstrated their frightening attacking potential.

Ad

Trending

It was also the perfect response to a shocking 3-2 loss to Belgium in the previous matchday, which threatened to upset their progression hopes. But with their confidence now restored, Spain have been warned.

Spain Women vs England Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 goals scored, Spain are the second highest scoring team in League A right now after Germany (20).

England have the second-best defensive record in League A with only four goals conceded. Only France have shipped in fewer with two.

In their previous Nations League encounter, England beat Spain 1-0 courtesy of a first-half strike from Jessica Park on 26 February 2025.

La Roja have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions, while winning six. The Lionesses have lost just one game from their last eight and won five.

Ad

Spain Women vs England Women Prediction

It's a clash of two impressive teams who have shown tremendous quality in all departments and come into the fixture on the back of big wins in their last game.

England need to win to usurp Spain in first position and progress into the finals as they aim to complete the Nations League double over them. But La Roja have it in them to stop that from happening.

Ad

Prediction: Spain Women 2-2 England Women

Spain Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More