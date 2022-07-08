Spain Women vs Finland Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is back in action with another round of matches as Spain take on Finland on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Finland face a daunting test in the Euros this year and will need to play out of their skins to qualify for the knock-outs. The Finnish outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to step up in their group. La Furia Roja were held to a 1-1 by Italy in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The Women's Euros start tomorrow Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered a knee sprain.The Women's Euros start tomorrow Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered a knee sprain.The Women's Euros start tomorrow 💔 https://t.co/gHPHUhCMvr

Spain Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head

Spain have an impressive record against Finland and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Finland have never defeated Spain in an official fixture and have a point to prove this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 5-1 victory for Spain. Finland were outplayed on the day and will need to be more robust on Friday.

Spain Women form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Finland Women form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Spain Women vs Finland Women Team News

Spain Women

Jenni Hermoso sustained a knee injury last month and has been ruled out of the tournament. Alexia Putellas is also injured and her absence is a massive blow for Spain.

Injured: Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland Women

Finland have no discernible injury concerns and have a fully-fit squad a their disposal. The Finnish side will need to field its best team against a formidable opponent this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain Women vs Finland Women Predicted XI

Spain Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Panos; Ona Battle, Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, Leila Ouahabi; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Patricia Guijarro; Lucia Garcia, Mariona Caldentey, Esther Gonzalez

B/R Football @brfootball Alexia Putellas has torn her ACL three days before Spain play their opening Women's Euro 2022 match, reports @Andrea_Pelaez_ Alexia Putellas has torn her ACL three days before Spain play their opening Women's Euro 2022 match, reports @Andrea_Pelaez_ https://t.co/SiRcnA3ZqU

Finland Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Tuija Hyyrynen, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Adelina Engman, Eveliina Summanen, Emmi Alanen, Ria Oling; Linda Sallstrom, Sanni Franssi

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Spain Women vs Finland Women Prediction

Spain have an array of impressive players at their disposal and are one of the best teams in the tournament. With Putellas and Hermoso ruled out, the likes of Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro will need to step up and lead the charge for the side.

Finland have their work cut out for them and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Spain are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spain Women 3-1 Finland Women

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far