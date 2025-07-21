Spain Women vs Germany Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July 2025 

Spain Women and Germany Women lock horns at the Letzigrund on Wednesday in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final encounter. Ranked second in the world, La Roja have been on a barnstorming run at the tournament and reached the last four for just the second time in Euro history.

After progressing to the knockout stages with a 100% win record in the first round, the reigning World Cup winners overcame Switzerland 2-0 in the last eight.

Athenea Del Castillo and Claudia Pina struck apiece after the hour mark to send them through, while also extending their winning run to nine games in all competitions.

Montserrat Tomé's side are now just one game away from creating history, as they could become the first Spanish squad to reach the Euro finals.

However, their title ambitions will face a real threat against serial winners Germany, who are the most successful team in the competition with eight trophies to their name, though it's worth mentioning that their last one at the Euros came 12 years ago.

After being crushed 4-1 by Sweden in their final group fixture, DFB-Frauen needed a big performance in the quarter-finals against France, whom they beat 6-5 on penalties.

The Blues went ahead after Onema Geyoro fired them in front from the penalty spot after 15 minutes, but Sjoeke Nusken restored parity 10 minutes later.

With no further goals between the sides, the match went to penalties, where Alice Sombath missed her spot-kick in sudden death as Germany reached the semi-finals for the second edition running.

Spain Women vs Germany Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Spain Women and Germany Women meet for just the second time in Euro history.

Their first and only prior encounter at the Euros came in 2022, when Germany beat Spain 2-0 in the group stages, with Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp netting apiece in the first half.

After three consecutive quarter-final exits, Spain have made it to the semis again, marking their first appearance at that stage since 1997.

La Roja have won their last nine games in a row. They've also scored 16 goals in four games at Euro 2025, more than anyone active at the tournament.

Spain Women vs Germany Women Prediction

Spain Women have been the team of the tournament so far, winning every single game convincingly to emerge as frontrunners for the title. Germany Women haven't been in their elemant lately, and could be headed for a loss here against the most in-form European side right now.

Prediction: Spain Women 2-1 Germany Women

Spain Women vs Germany Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

