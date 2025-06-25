Spain Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2025 

Spain and Japan trade tackles in an international women's friendly on Friday at thet Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 comeback home win over England in their final game of the UEFA Women's Nations League. They went into the break behind to Alessio Russo's 22nd-minute strike. Claudia Pina came off the bench in the 58th minute and turned the game on its head, equalising two minutes later before scoring the winner in the 70th minute.

Japan, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brazil in a friendly three weeks ago. All three goals were scored in the second half. Kiko Seike giving the Japanese the lead in the opening seconds of the second half before Ron Ishikawa's own goal drew the game level. Jhonson scored a late winner.

Japan will use this game to finalise their preparations for the EAFF E-1 Championship where they face Chinese Taipei, South Korea and China. Spain, meanwhile, have been drawn alongside Belgium, Italy and Iberian neighbors Portugal in Group B of the Women's Euro next month.

Spain Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Spain have been victorious four times, losing one.

Their most recent clash in July 2024 saw Spain claim a 2-1 victory in the Olympics.

Seven of Japan's last eight games have seen both sides score

Six of Spain's last seven games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Spain have won seven of their last eight games, losing one.

Spain Women vs Japan Women Prediction

Spain begin their hopes of a first Euro crown and are the favourites to emerge triumphant in Switzerland. They impressively came from behind to top their group and advance to the knockouts of the Nations League and will hope to enter the Euros on a winning note.

Japan's games, meanwhile, tend to be entertaining, with their last six witnessing goals at both ends. Nevertheless, expect Spain to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Japan

Spain Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

