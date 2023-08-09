Spain Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11, 2023

Spain square off against Netherlands at the Wellington Regional Stadium in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal on Friday (August 11).

Spain recorded a comfortable 5-1 win over Switzerland in the Rround of 16 on Saturday to reach the last eight for the first time. Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí bagged a first-half brace, while Alba Redondo, Jennifer Hermoso and Laia Codina also got on the scoresheet. Codina's 11th-minute own goal turned out to be a consolation for the Swiss.

Netherlands, meanwhile, eased past South Africa with a 2-0 win in the Round of 16, thanks to goals from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn. They finished runners-up in the previous edition and will look to go all the way this time, especially after reigning champions USA have bowed out.

Spain Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met ten times across competitions, with Spain leading 5-2.

They will meet for the first time in the World Cup.

Spain have won three straight games against the Netherlands without conceding.

Their last seven meetings across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Spain have outscored the Netherlands 13-11 in the World Cup this year.

The 2019 runners-up have the better defensive record, though, conceding one goal to Spain's five.

Spain have won nine of their last ten games across competitions, while the Netherlands have won five of their last six games.

Spain Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

Spain bounced back well from a 4-0 defeat in the final group game against Japan with a 5-1 thumping of Switzerland. They have scored at least thrice in eight of their last ten games across competitions.

Netherlands, meanwhile, have kept four clean sheets in their last five games across competitions, scoring 16 goals. Both teams have made just two appearances in the World Cup,

Spain have been the better side in recent meetings against the Netherlands, keeping three straight clean sheets. Nonetheless, nerves might get the better of them against the 2019 runners-up. Expect the two teams to play out a high-scoring game, with Netherlands to narrowly emerge on top.

Prediction: Spain 2-3 Netherlands

Spain Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aitana Bonmatí to score or assist any time - Yes