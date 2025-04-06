Spain Women vs Portugal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Spain Women will take on Portugal Women at Estadio Abanca-Balaídos in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Tuesday. Both teams are seeking qualification for the finals.
Spain Women vs Portugal Women Preview
Spain got the better of Portugal 4-2 when the sides met a few days ago on matchday three of Group 3 in the UEFA Women's Nations League A. With three rounds of matches to go, Spain sit second behind England in the standings, with one point separating the sides. Only the top finisher of each group will qualify for the finals.
La Roja won the 2023–24 UEFA Women's Nations League and remain one of the favorites for the current edition. However, they are faced with a tough competition from European champions, England. England defeated Spain 1-0 on matchday two, but Spain could snatch the top spot if they prevail over Portugal.
Portugal sit third in the group with four points thanks to a lone-goal win against Belgium and a 1-1 draw against England. With three matchdays to spare, Portugal still stand a chance of progressing to the finals, but they have to be flawless. The loss against Spain halted Portugal’s impressive streak of 14 matches without a defeat.
As Navegadoras will also be looking to break their jinx against Spain, as Portugal are yet to defeat them in any competition. Portugal finished fourth in Group 2 of the previous edition and failed to qualify for the UEFA Women's Nations League finals. Portugal need a win over Spain to boost their confidence for the remainder of the campaign.
Spain Women vs Portugal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both teams have met four times, with Spain prevailing in all four, home and away.
- Spain have suffered three defeats and two draws in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
- Spain have scored 18 goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Portugal have won six times, drawn thrice and lost once in their last 10 matches.
- Spain have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Portugal have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Spain – W-L-W-W-W, Portugal – L-W-D-W-D.
Spain Women vs Portugal Women Prediction
Spain are aiming for the top spot and will leave no stone unturned against Portugal to keep the pressure on England.
Portugal will play England next after this game. Losing against Spain would narrow their chances of a possible qualification.
Spain are expected to win based on form and momentum.
Prediction: Spain Women 3-1 Portugal Women
Spain Women vs Portugal Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Spain Women to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Spain Women to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Portugal Women to score - Yes