Spain Women vs Portugal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 3rd 2025

Spain Women and Portugal Women will begin their 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship campaign in an all-Iberian affair on Thursday (July 3rd). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The Spaniards finalized preparations for the tournament with a 3-1 comeback victory over Japan in a friendly last week. They went behind to Mina Tanaka's goal on the half-hour mark while Claudia Pina equalized just before halftime. Vicky Lopez and Athenea del Castillo scored second-half goals to secure the win.

Portugal, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Nigeria in their final pre-tournament friendly.

As Navegadoras booked their spot in the Euros with a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Czech Republic in the playoffs. Spain finished top of their qualification group.

Both sides have been drawn alongside Italy and Belgium in Group B of the Women's Euros.

Spain Women vs Portugal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain were victorious in all five head-to-head games with Portugal.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Spain claimed a 7-1 victory in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Spain have won their last five games on the bounce.

Portugal are winless in their last five games (four losses).

Spain's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Form guide: Spain: W-W-W-W-W Portugal: D-L-L-L-L

Spain Women vs Portugal Women Prediction

Spain have been the most consistent side in women's football over the last few years. La Roja are defending world champions and Nations League champions and are also through to the Nations League semifinal. The missing piece is the European championship and Montserrat Tomé's side are the favorites to go all the way in Switzerland.

Portugal are competing in the Euros for the third successive edition. They will be hoping to have better fortunes this time around, having suffered group stage ousters in each of the previous two. Hopes might not be high though, as they were on a four-game losing streak before their draw with Nigeria.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the Spaniards to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Spain Women 4-0 Portugal Women

Spain Women vs Portugal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to win both halves

