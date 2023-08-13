Spain Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th August 2023

Spain Women will face Sweden Women at Eden Park in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

Spain Women vs Sweden Women Preview

Spain are aiming to go all the way in the tournament. They have achieved their primary goal, according to coach Jorge Vilda, and have even made history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

“Never underestimate an opponent who no longer has anything to lose,” warns Vilda.

La Roja’s critics claim the team are yet to face an acid test. Spain fell 4-0 to giants Japan in the group stage but defeated 2019 runners-up the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Alexias Putellas and co. will be keen to prove doubters wrong once more and they seem to have the resolve.

“It’s our time!” some supporters of Sweden yelled following their qualification to the semi-finals. The Swedes are reaching this stage for the fifth time. They have been runners-up once, but the ultimate prize remains a distant mirage – perhaps for real this time. Sweden currently have momentum and will not settle for less.

Blagult are increasingly receiving rave reviews. “We believe we have the credentials to make it this time,” says coach Peter Gerhardsson. Defeating two former champions, USA and Japan, is enough proof that the Swedes are ready for anybody. Spain and Sweden have met twice, ending in a 1-1 draw and a 1-0 win for Sweden.

Spain vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have played 12 World Cup games, winning five while Sweden boast 27 wins in 45 matches.

Spain have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 matches.

Spain have scored 15 goals and conceded six in the competition.

Sweden have scored 11 goals and conceded twice.

Spain have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Sweden have won all five of their most recent matches.

Spain vs Sweden Prediction

Spain and Sweden are free-scoring teams with impressive defenders. Salma Paralluelo, who was Spain’s hero in the quarter-finals, is expected to be in the starting XI this time. Ballon d’Or holder Alexias Putellas may start on the bench as usual. Spain are expected to stick to their midfield doctrine, which has paid off so far.

Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt is eying the top-scorer gong. The Arsenal defender boasts four goals, one behind current top scorer Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who is now out of the picture.

We expect Sweden to pull through based on form and experience.

Prediction: Spain 1-3 Sweden

Spain vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sweden to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sweden to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Spain to score - Yes