Spain Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025 

Spain Women will trade tackles with Sweden Women in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Nations League semifinal tie on Friday (October 24th). The game will be played at Estadio La Rosaleda.
The hosts have not been in action since falling to a penalty shootout defeat to England in the final of the Women's Euro in July. They went ahead through Mariona Caldetey's 25th-minute strike while Alessia Russo equalized in the 57th minute to force extra time. Both sides could not be separated, with the Lionesses eventually retaining their title with a 3-1 victory in the shootout.
Sweden, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a penalty shootout defeat to England in the Euro quarterfinal. Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius scored to put them 2-0 up at the break. Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang scored late on to take the game to extra time. The eventual champions progressed with a 3-2 shootout victory.
Blågult will turn their focus to the Nations League, having booked their spot in the last four as Group 4 winners. Spain qualified as Group 3 winners.
The winner of this tie faces either Germany or France in the final.
Spain Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Spain have three wins from five head-to-head games. Sweden were victorious once while one game was drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Spain claimed a 5-3 victory in the Nations League.
- The last four head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Sweden climbed three places to third spot in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings. Spain climbed to the top of the rankings.
- Five of both side's six games in the Nations League witnessed goals at both ends.
Spain Women vs Sweden Women Prediction
Spain would have been disappointed not to have won the Euros and will be hoping to make amends by retaining their Nations League crown. They are the favorites to goall the way.
Sweden pushed the eventual European champions, England, all the way in the Euros quarterfinal and also thrashed Germany in the group stage. That will give the Scandinavians the confidence that they can spring an upset here.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Spain Women 3-1 Sweden Women
Spain Women vs Sweden Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Spain Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals