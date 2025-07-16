Spain Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July 2025

Spain Women clash with Switzerland Women at the Stadion Wankdorf on Friday for an enticing quarter-final encounter at the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship. With three wins from three group matches, La Roja cantered into the knockout stages of the tournament by winning Group B with ease.

After crushing their Iberian neighbors, Portugal, 5-0 in their opening fixture, the Spaniards plundered Belgium 6-2 on matchday two before seeing off Italy 3-1 in their last match.

Montserrat Tomé's side have emerged as one of the most fearsome sides in the competition for their fiery displays going forward, as Spain are hungry to end their drought and finally pick up their first European title.

On the other hand, Switzerland progressed from Group A by virtue of goal difference: they finished in second with four points, as many as Finland, but the Nordic side had a goal difference of 0 while the Swiss side had +1.

For the first time, the side finds themselves in the knockout stages, having gone out in the group stages in both their previous appearances at the Euros.

Spain Women vs Switzerland Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Spain Women and Switzerland Women meet for the first time at the Euros.

La Roja scored 14 goals in the group stages of Euro 2025, more than any other side in the competition.

With only three goals conceded, the Spaniards also boast the best defensive record in the tournament after Sweden (1).

After bowing out in the group stages of the 2017 and 2021 editions, Switzerland have reached the knockout stages of the Euros for the first time.

Spain are on an eight-game winning run in all competitions right now.

In 10 official games so far this year, Switzerland have won just twice: 4-1 vs the Czech Republic (friendly) and 2-0 vs Iceland (Euro 2025).

Spain Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction

Spain Women are on fire. They've won their last eight games and struck 14 goals in the group stages as their frightening offensive vanguard has made them one of the favorites for the Euro crown.

Switzerland are in uncharted waters here as they've never played a Euro knockout game before. It will be tough for them, and we expect the Spanish to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Spain Women 3-1 Switzerland Women

Spain Women vs Switzerland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

