Spain Women vs Zambia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023 

Spain face Zambia at the Eden Park on Wednesday (July 26) in their second game at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

La Roja enjoyed a strong start to their World Cup campaign, picking up a comfortable 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday. They took the lead after 20 minutes with an own goal before Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati and Real Madrid's Esther Gonzalez got on the scoresheet. Spain are second in Group C with three points, behind Japan on goal difference.

Zambia, meanwhile, were not as fortunate in their group opener on Sunday, losing 5-0 to Japan. They were a goal down at the break before conceding four more to start their campaign on the wrong foot, The Copper Queens languish at rock-bottom in their group and are yet to open their account.

Spain Women vs Zambia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet each other for the first time.

La Roja's last meeting against African opposition came in October 2021, beating Morocco 3-0 in a friendly.

Zambia are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

The Copper Queens are making their first appearance at the World Cup.

Spain have kept clean sheets in their last five games.

Spain are sixth in the FIFA rankings, while Zambia are 71 places behind them.

Spain Women vs Zambia Women Prediction

Spain are on a brilliant seven-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last 12 games across competitions.

Zambia, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games across competitions and two of their last seven. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see La Roja win fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Spain 4-0 Zambia

Spain Women vs Zambia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Zambia's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Spain's last seven games.)