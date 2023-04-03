Spakenburg vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2023

Spakenburg will host PSV Eindhoven at Sportpark De Westmaat on Tuesday in the semifinals of the 2022-23 KNVB Beker campaign.

The home side saw off SV TEC and Groningen in the first two rounds of the domestic cup. They faced Katwijk in the last 16 of the competition back in February, winning on penalties before beating Utrecht 4-1 in the quarterfinals after a clinical performance which saw four different players get on the scoresheet.

Spakenburg are enjoying a historic run in the domestic cup this season and are the third amateur team ever to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

PSV, meanwhile, opened their cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam before picking up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Emmen in the next round. They were drawn against second-tier ADO Den Haag in the quarterfinals, going on to win 3-1.

The visitors are the current holders of the cup title and will be targeting victory this week as they look to go all the way in the competition for a second consecutive season.

Spakenburg vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Spakenburg and PSV.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time back in 2010 with the visitors winning the cup clash 3-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

PSV have scored at least one goal in their last eight games across all competitions.

Spakenburg have scored 40 league goals this season, the second-highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the Dutch third tier.

The Boeren have scored 71 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only defending champions Ajax (72) have scored more.

Spakenburg vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Spakenburg are on a four-game winless run after winning their previous four matches on the bounce. They have, however, lost just one home game since the start of the year and will be hopeful of a result here.

PSV, on the other hand, have won six of their last seven matches and are undefeated in their last eight across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors come out on top this week.

Prediction: Spakenburg 1-4 PSV Eindhoven

Spakenburg vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

