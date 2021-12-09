SPAL vs Brescia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

SPAL host Brescia at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Saturday as Serie B action returns for another round of fixtures over the weekend.

The hosts returned to winning ways with a 2-1 away win at Crotone last week but still find themselves in the 14th spot in the standings. Brescia suffered their second loss in three league games as they fell 2-0 at home to fifth-placed Monza.

Two losses in three games have seen them drop to third place in the standings but they are only two points behind leaders Pisa.

SPAL vs Brescia Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have met each other 44 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in this fixture, with 13 wins for both sides and 18 games ending in draws.

The last six meetings in this fixture have produced conclusive results with two wins for the hosts while Brescia are on a four-game winning streak.

They last met in their Serie B fixture at Stadio Mario Rigamonti in May, with the game ending in a 3-1 win for Le Rondinelle.

SPAL form guide (Serie B): W-L-W-L-D

Brescia form guide (Serie B): L-W-L-W-W

SPAL vs Brescia Team News

SPAL

Emmanuel Latte Lath is the only injury concern for the hosts as he is ruled out with a muscle injury. Captain Francesco Vicari was awarded a three-game ban for his red card against Cosenza and is suspended here.

On-loan striker Lorenzo Colombo will return from his one-game suspension for the game.

Injuries: Emmanuel Latte Lath

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Francesco Vicari

Brescia

Stefano Moreo is a key absentee for the visitors, though the club have not disclosed the nature of his injury. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

Emanuele Ndoj - Training separately from the group

Jakub Labojko - Training separately from the group

Injured: Emanuele Ndoj, Jakub Labojko, Stefano Moreo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SPAL vs Brescia Predicted XI

SPAL Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alberto Pomini; Raffaele Celia, Elio Capradossi, Patryk Peda, Lorenzo Dickmann; Federico Viviani, Salvatore Esposito, Marco Mancosu; Federico Melchiorri, Demba Seck, Lorenzo Colombo

Brescia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesse Joronen; Marko Pajac, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Cistana, Ales Mateju; Filip Jagiello, Dimitri Bisoli, Massimo Bertagnoli; Matteo Tramoni, Rodrigo Palacio, Riad Bajic

SPAL vs Brescia Prediction

SPAL have scored 20 goals while Brescia have 27 goals to their name. Brescia have been the better side defensively as well, having conceded 19 goals against 20 conceded by the hosts.

Brescia are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Gli Spallini and another win for the visitors is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: SPAL 1-2 Brescia

