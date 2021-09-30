SPAL vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22 

SPAL and Parma will battle for three points in a matchday seven Serie B fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Ternana last Saturday. Bruno Martella scored the match-winner in the 26th minute.

Parma settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Pisa on home turf. Lorenzo Lucca and Enrico Del Prato scored in either half to ensure parity was restored at full-time.

Just one point separates the two sides on the table. The visitors are slightly better off in 13th spot with eight points garnered from six matches. SPAL are one place and one point below them in 14th.

SPAL vs Parma Head-to-Head

SPAL have a 100% record in their previous four matches against Parma. Their most recent meeting came on matchday 26 of the 2019-20 Serie A campaign, when Andrea Petagna scored a 71st-minute penalty to give SPAL a 1-0 away win.

The two sides have registered two wins from their last five matches and need to improve if they are to retain hopes of a return to the top-flight.

SPAL form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Parma form guide: D-L-L-W-W

SPAL vs Parma Team News

SPAL

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Parma

Drissa Gui Camara and Yordan Osorio are both doubts for the trip to Campania, while Dennis Man is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Drissa Gui Camara, Yordan Osorio

COVID-19: Dennis Man

Suspension: None

SPAL vs Parma Predicted XI

SPAL Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Demba Ngagne (GK); Raffaele Celia, Elio Capradossi, Francesco Vicari, Lorenzo Dickmann; Federico Viviani, Salvatore Esposito; Giovani Crociata, Marco Mancosu, Demba Seck; Lorenzo Colombo

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon (GK); Woyo Coulibaly, Lautaro Valenti, Elias Cobbaut, Enrico Del Prato; Stanko Juric, Juan Brunetta, Franco Vazquez; Felix Correia, Roberto Inglese, Valentin Mihaila

SPAL vs Parma Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched in all departments and this is evident in their close positions on the table. They are both among the favorites to secure promotion this term but have flattered to deceive so far this season.

SPAL might be historically dominant against Parma but we are predicting a share of the spoils in a thrilling game.

Prediction: SPAL 2-2 Parma

Edited by Vishal Subramanian