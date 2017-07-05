Reports: Spanish midfielder to snub Real Madrid and join Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on signing him and he prefers the Catalan side!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 05 Jul 2017, 10:17 IST

Eyeing a steal!

What’s the story?

Dani Ceballos wants to join Barcelona over Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo. The Real Betis midfielder is a target for both the clubs this summer following his impressive performance in the EURO U21.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also said to be keeping an eye on him this summer. Atletico however, cannot sign him this summer as they have a transfer ban. He is reportedly available for €15 million, a fee that would be a steal for anyone who signs him.

In case you didn’t know...

Dani Ceballos has a long history with the Catalan people. In 2012, he called Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique shameless for celebrating Spain’s 2012 European Championship. He tweeted “Get out of the country, Catalans!”.

When he was 16 years old, he tweeted “Be quiet Pique and don't give your opinion about Andalusia, you s**t Catalan," when the defender gave his opinion about a match between Sevilla and Malaga.

Things did not stop there. In 2015, he tweeted the most controversial tweet by a footballer. When Barcelona fans whistled during Spain's national anthem at the Copa Del Rey final, he said "I find the whistling of the national anthem a disgrace. A bomb needs to fall on the stands and kill all the Catalan and Biscayan dogs."

All the tweets have been deleted now, but the screenshots will stay as proof.

EURO U21 player of the tournament

The heart of the matter

Dani Ceballos was on top of his game and was named the player of the tournament at the European Under-21 Championship. He has now become one of the hottest properties in Spanish football this summer.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are keen on signing him while countless other top European clubs, including Juventus, are desperate to secure his services in the transfer window. Real Betis have offered a new deal to Ceballos, mainly to remove the €15 million release clause but it would also make him the club's highest-paid player.

What’s next?

Dani Ceballos has said that he will speak about his future in two weeks. "You will see me speak in two weeks," he told reporters who questioned if he would remain at Betis or move to a Spanish giant this summer.

Author’s Take

Ceballos is very similar to Andres Iniesta and if anyone should be the replacing the Barcelona legend at the club; it should be him. He has the skill to beat his opponents with ease and slip in a magical pass for the forwards to convert.