Spanish WAG Marta Diaz has 1 million more Instagram followers than Tottenham boyfriend Sergio Reguilon

Marta Diaz, the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon, is one of the very few football WAGs to have more Instagram followers than their better halves.

The Spanish beauty has a whopping 1.3 million more followers than the Spanish international on Instagram.

Tottenham Hotspur star Reguilon is one of the most exciting players to watch in the English Premier League. He is quick off the block, does not shy away from a fight, and has a knack for the spectacular.

Courtesy of his plethora of talents, Reguilon has amassed quite a fan following on Instagram, with his current count standing at 1.9 million.

His beau, on the other half, may not appear on TV as often as he does, but she has him beat in terms of Instagram followers. The stunning YouTube star, who famously vlogs about her adventures as a famous WAG in London, has 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Marta also loves to travel and has recently vlogged about her trips to Disneyland, Paris, Ibiza, and more.

Her feed is full of beautiful destinations, pictures with her boyfriend, and stunning photos of herself.

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon could move back to Spain

Despite having an abundance of talent, Sergio Reguilon has not had as many opportunities as he would have liked at Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old ended the 2021-22 Premier League campaign with 25 appearances, recording two goals and three assists. As per Calcio Mercato (via Daily Star), the player wishes to be more involved and is contemplating moving away from north London this summer.

Reguilon, who graduated from Real Madrid’s academy, enjoyed a fine spell at Sevilla, but the Andalusian outfit are not believed to be in contention for the left-back. Instead, it is Xavi’s Barcelona who are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation. The Blaugrana currently have only Jordi Alba as their left-back option and could certainly benefit from a player of Reguilon’s caliber.

— @gerardromero Barcelona believe that Gaya and Reguilon are the best long-term options to reinforce the left-back position. Barcelona believe that Gaya and Reguilon are the best long-term options to reinforce the left-back position.— @gerardromero https://t.co/U89UgVHERs

However, considering his past with Real Madrid, the move might not be as straightforward. Additionally, since he still has nearly three years (June 2025) remaining on his contract with Spurs, the Lilywhites could demand a significant transfer fee from Barca.

