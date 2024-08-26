Sparta Prague vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2024

Sparta Prague will entertain Malmo at Stadion Letná in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Tuesday. The two teams met in the first leg in Sweden last week, with Sparta recording a 2-0 away win.

The hosts extended their unbeaten start to the season to 11 games on Saturday in the Czech First League against Slovacko. Asger Sørensen equalized in the 20th minute and Veljko Birmančević leveled the scores again in the 79th minute, scoring from the penalty spot.

The visitors returned to goalscoring ways on Saturday as they secured a 2-2 draw in their away meeting against Kalmar in the Allsvenskan. They will look to build on that form.

Sparta Prague vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Champions League qualifiers. All games have produced conclusive results with two wins for the hosts and just the one for the visitors.

The hosts kept their first clean sheet against the visitors in their 2-0 win in the first leg.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in all competitions this season, winning nine of their 11 games, and have scored at least two goals in 10 games in that period.

The visitors have registered just three wins in their last nine games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Sparta are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions.

Malmo have just one win in their last four away games in the Champions League qualifiers, conceding three goals apiece in three games in that period.

The hosts have scored 12 goals in their five games in the Champions League qualifiers this season.

Sparta Prague vs Malmo Prediction

Železná Sparta have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, with just two draws in 11 games. Interestingly, both draws came in home games. They have won four of their five games in the Champions League qualifiers and will look to build on that form.

Di blåe are winless in their last two games, conceding two goals apiece, and will look to return to winning ways. They have just one win in their last eight away games in the Champions League, including qualifiers, failing to score in four games.

Considering the hosts' unbeaten record this season and home advantage, we back Sparta to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 2-1 Malmo

Sparta Prague vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lukás Haraslín to score or assist any time - Yes

