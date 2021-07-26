Sparta Prague vs Rapid Wien prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22 

Sparta Prague will welcome Rapid Wien to Generali Ceska pojistovna Arena on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having posted a 2-1 victory on home soil in the first leg last week. Christoph Knasmullner scored a second-half brace to help the Austrian side complete a comeback victory.

Rapid Wien followed up that win with a shock loss to Hartberg in their opening game of the new Austrian Bundesliga season. Dario Tadic scored in both halves to give Hartberg a shock 2-0 victory away from home.

Sparta Prague bounced back from their midweek defeat to post a 3-2 comeback victory over Sigma Olomouc on the opening day of the new Czech Republic 1. Liga season.

The winner of this tie will face either Celtic or Midtylland in the third round of the qualifiers next month.

Sparta Prague vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head

Last week's meeting was the first time the two sides have met in continental action. However, they've faced each other on various occasions in friendlies over the years, as well as the now defunct Mitropa Cup.

Rapid Wien lost just one of eight pre-season friendlies but have now lost one of two competitive games this term. Sparta Prague have lost two of their last five games, including a 3-2 defeat by another Austrian side, Wolfberger AC, in a friendly.

Sparta Prague form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Rapid Wien form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Sparta Prague vs Rapid Wien Team News

Sparta Prague

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Rapid Vienna

Philipp Schobesberger (hamstring) is sidelined by fitness issues. There are no suspension worries for Rapid Vienna.

Injury: Philipp Schobesberger

Suspension: None

Sparta Prague vs Rapid Wien Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florin Nita (GK); Casper Hojer, David Hancko, Lukas Stetina, Andreas Vindheim; Ladislav Krejci, Ladislav Krejci, David Pavelka, Tomas Wiesner; Borek Dockal, Adam Hlozek

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Richard Strebinger (GK); Maxmilian Ullmann, Kevin Wimmer, Maximillian Hofmann, Filip Stojkovic; Marco Gruli, Dejan Petrovic, Robert Ljubicic, Kelvin Arase; Christoph Knasmullner, Ercan Kara

Sparta Prague vs Rapid Wien Prediction

The tie is still firmly in the balance and both sides will fancy their chances of qualifying. This could see the two sides play on the front foot, setting the game up as a potentially exciting end-to-end fixture.

The two sides have potent attacks and this could translate into goals at both ends of the field. We are predicting a narrow victory for Sparta Prague to send the game into extra time.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 2-1 Rapid Wien (Rapid Wien to qualify after extra-time)

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P