Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Fireworks will be lit at the epet Arena as city rivals Sparta Prague and Slavia Prague battle for three points in the Czech Fortuna Liga on Sunday.

The game comes just four days after both sides faced one another in a thrilling encounter in the Czech Cup quarterfinal in midweek. Slavia claimed a two-goal lead by the 47th-minute courtesy of goals from Ivan Schranz and Malick Diouf.

Nigerian forward Victor Olatunji seized the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring two goals to level the game and force extra time. Adam Karabek scored the match-winner from the spot in the 114th minute to help Sparta Prague claim a 3-2 victory and book a spot in the semifinal.

Both sides will turn their focus back to the league, where just four points separate them at the summit of the standings.

Defending champions Sparta currently occupy top spot on 59 points while Slavia are second with 55 points to their name.

Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 304th meeting between the two sides. Sparta lead 136-97 while 74 games have ended in draws.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Sparta Prague have won 16 of their last 17 games in all competitions (one loss).

Slavia's defeat in midweek ended their 17-game unbeaten streak (15 wins).

Four of Slavia's last five away games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sparta Prague are unbeaten in their last 14 home games across all competitions (13 wins).

Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Just four points separate these two sides at the summit and the result here could play a key role in determining the destination of the title. Sparta know that a win would take them seven points clear. This is an outcome that Slavia will be keen to avoid as they seek to wrest the league title back from their city rivals.

Sparta continued their impressive campaign by winning the derby in midweek and they will be aiming to build on this as they seek to defend their league crown.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sparta Praguie 2-1 Slavia Prague

Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Sparta Prague to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score

