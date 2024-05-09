Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | Fortuna Liga 2023-24

Sparta Prague and arch-rivals Slavia Prague will trade tackles in a Fortuna Liga fixture on Saturday. The hosts are coming off a 4-2 away victory over Slovacko last weekend.

Jan Kuhcta scored a first-half brace to put them 2-1 up at the break while Lukas Haraslin and Ladislav Krejci added second-half goals to make sure of the result.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 5-0 home win over Ostrava. Ivan Schranz, Vaclav Jurecka and Matej Jurasek scored a goal each in the rout. Mojmir Chytil scored a second-half brace to guide their side to victory against their opponents, who ended the game with 10 men.

The win left the Red and White in second spot in the table, having garnered 75 points from 31 games. Sparta Prague are four points better off at the summit of the standings.

Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head

This will be the 304th iteration of the Prague Derby. Sparta Prague have 136 wins to their name, and Slavia were victorious on 97 occasions while 74 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Sparta Prague form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Slavia Prague form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Team News

Sparta Prague

David Pavelka will miss the game through injury while Martin Vitik is a doubt. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: David Pavelka

Doubtful: Martin Vitik

Suspension: None

Slavia Prague

Lukas Masopust, Sheriff Sinyan and Jan Sirotnik are all unavalable for selection.

Injuries: Lukas Masopust, Jan Sirotnik

Unavailable: Sheriff Sinyan

Suspension: None

Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI ((3-4-3): Peter Vindahl (GK); Ladislav Krejci, Filip Panak, Asger Sorensen; Matej Rynes, Kaan Kairinen, Lukas Sadilek, Tomas Wiesner; Lukas Haraslin, Jan Kuchta, Veljko Birmancevic

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jindrich Stanek (GK); Jan Boril, Igoh Ogbu, Tomas Holes, Tomas Vicek; Oscar Dorley, Petr Sevcik; Ivan Schranz, Lukas Provod, David Doudera; Mojmir Chytil

Sparta Prague vs Slavia Prague Prediction

The Czech First League is set to go down to the wire again this season, with the two capital sides set to go all the way. Sparta Prague won the league last term and look primed to successfully defend their crown.

However, Slavia are just four points behind and a win would see them cut their rivals' lead down to one point, with three games left.

The high stakes involved in this game, coupled with city bragging rights being on the line, could see both sides bring their A-game.

Sparta Prague have been the more consistent side and we are backing Brian Priske's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 2-1 Slavia Prague