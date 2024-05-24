Sparta Prague vs Viktoria Plzen prediction, preview, team news and more | Czech Fortuna Liga 2023-24

Sparta Prague welcome Viktoria Plzen to the epet Arena for the final matchday of the Czech Fortuna Liga on Sunday. Sunday's clash comes just four days after the same teams squared off in the final of the Czech Cup.

Sampson Dweh gave Sparta the lead in the 79th minute while Tomas Chory drew Plzen level eight minutes later. Veljko Birmancevic scored the match-winner in the first minute of injury time to help Sparta Prague complete the domestic double.

Plzen will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game came in a 1-1 draw at home to Ostrava.

Sparta Prague, meanwhile, dispatched Mlada Boleslav with a 5-0 away thrashing to successfully defend their league crown.

Sparta Prague vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head

Sparta Prague have 33 wins from the last 63 head-to-head games. Plzen were victorious on 22 occasions while eight games have ended in draws.

Sparta Prague form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Viktoria Plzen form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Sparta Prague vs Viktoria Plzen Team News

Sparta Prague

David Pavelka and Kaan Kairinen have been sidelined with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: David Pavelka, Kaan Kairinen

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Viktoria Plzen

Viktor Baier, Rafiu Durosinmi, Vaclav Jemelka, Jan Kopic, Jan Sykora and Matej Valenta are ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for manager Miroslav Koubek.

Injuries: Viktor Baier, Rafiu Durosinmi, Vaclav Jemelka, Jan Kopic, Jan Sykora, Matej Valenta

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Sparta Prague vs Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI ((3-4-3): Peter Vindahl (GK); Ladislav Krejci, Filip Panak, Asger Sorensen; Matej Rynes, Kaan Kairinen, Lukas Sadilek, Tomas Wiesner; Lukas Haraslin, Jan Kuchta, Veljko Birmancevic

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marian Tvrdon (GK); Robin Hranac, Sampson Dweh, Radim Reznik; Cadu, Ibrahim Traore, Lukas Kalvach, Milan Havel; Matej Vydra, Jan Kliment, Erik Jirka

Sparta Prague vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Sparta Prague have had a wonderful week that saw them crowned Czech champions for the second consecutive season before winning the Cup for the 16th time. This was no less than Brian Priske deserved for overseeing a spectacular campaign and the 47-year-old will hope his side sign out of the season with a win as they present both trophies to their fans.

Viktoria Plzen have nothing left to play for, having already guaranteed third spot and a place in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. Furthermore, they are winless in their last three games across competitions.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 3-1 Viktoria Plzen