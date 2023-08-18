Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Sparta Rotterdam host Feyenoord at the Sparta Stadion on Sunday (August 20) on matchday two of the Dutch Eredivisie, looking to build on their opening-day win.

The Castle Lords began their new top-flight campaign with a 2-1 defeat of PEC Zwolle last weekend. An own goal from Sam Kersten in the first half coupled with a strike from Tobias Lauritsen put them 2-0 up before Lennart Thy pulled one back for Zwolle, which was too little too late. With three point, Sparta are seventh in the Eredivisie.

Menwhile, for defending champions Feyenoord, it hs been a difficult start to the new campaign, as they have gone winless in two games across competitions.

De Stadionclub lost 1-0 to PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cryuff Shield, the Dutch Supercup, before starting their league campaign with a goalless draw against Fortuna Sittard. The game saw them reduced to 10 men after only 25 minutes following Bart Nieuwkoop's send-off.

Arne Slot's side are just two places adrfit of Sparta in the points table.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 130 clashes between the two sides, with Feyenoord winning 79 and losing 25.

Feyenoord have won their last six clashes with Sparta, keeping a clean sheet in the first five

Feyenoord are unbeaten against Sparta in 10 clashes since a 1-0 loss in March 2017.

Having conceded in their last win over Sparta, Feyenoord could ship in goals in consecutive games against them for the first time since a run of three between April 2018 and October 2020.

Feyenoord have won on their last four visits to Sparta. They could see five consecutive wins for the first time since a run of right wins between April 1996 and September 2006.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have stuttered to get going in the new campaign, but the sight of Sparta could bring out their best. De Stadionclub have a terrific record against the hosts and should prevail once again.

Prediction: Sparta 1-2 Feyenoord

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes