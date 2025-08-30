Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Sparta Rotterdam will invite local rivals Feyenoord to Sparta Stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Both teams have six points to their name, though the visitors have a game in hand.
Sparta got their campaign underway with a 6-1 away loss to defending champions PSV, but have won their last two games. They met Go Ahead Eagles last week and registered a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Pelle Clement, Tobias Lauritsen, and Teo Quintero.
De club aan de Maas have won their two league games thus far and recorded a 2-1 comeback away win over Excelsior in their previous outing. They will play in the league for the first time in two weeks.
Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 134 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record, with 81 wins. Sparta have 25 wins and 28 games have ended in draws.
- The hosts are winless in this fixture since 2017.
- De Kasteelheren have failed to score in seven of their last 10 meetings against the visitors.
- De club aan de Maas have seen conclusive results in their last 12 league games, recording 10 wins.
- Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Sparta have lost three of their last 13 league games, with two defeats registered at home.
- The last two meetings between the two teams at Sparta Stadion have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate last season.
- The visitors have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in the Eredivisie.
Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction
De Kasteelheren are on a two-game winning streak, scoring five goals, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, their last four wins against their local rivals have been registered at home.
De Stadionclub have suffered just one loss in competitive games this season, with that loss registered against Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers earlier this month. They have won eight of their last 10 games in this fixture and have scored at least two goals in these wins.
Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and good away record in the league, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 2-3 Feyenoord
Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes