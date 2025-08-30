  • home icon
  • Football
  • Eredivisie
  • Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 30, 2025 14:42 GMT
Excelsior v Feyenoord - Dutch Eredivisie - Source: Getty
Feyenoord take on Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie

Sparta Rotterdam will invite local rivals Feyenoord to Sparta Stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Both teams have six points to their name, though the visitors have a game in hand.

Ad

Sparta got their campaign underway with a 6-1 away loss to defending champions PSV, but have won their last two games. They met Go Ahead Eagles last week and registered a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Pelle Clement, Tobias Lauritsen, and Teo Quintero.

De club aan de Maas have won their two league games thus far and recorded a 2-1 comeback away win over Excelsior in their previous outing. They will play in the league for the first time in two weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have met 134 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record, with 81 wins. Sparta have 25 wins and 28 games have ended in draws.
  • The hosts are winless in this fixture since 2017.
  • De Kasteelheren have failed to score in seven of their last 10 meetings against the visitors.
  • De club aan de Maas have seen conclusive results in their last 12 league games, recording 10 wins.
  • Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Sparta have lost three of their last 13 league games, with two defeats registered at home.
  • The last two meetings between the two teams at Sparta Stadion have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate last season.
  • The visitors have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in the Eredivisie.
Ad

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction

De Kasteelheren are on a two-game winning streak, scoring five goals, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, their last four wins against their local rivals have been registered at home.

De Stadionclub have suffered just one loss in competitive games this season, with that loss registered against Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers earlier this month. They have won eight of their last 10 games in this fixture and have scored at least two goals in these wins.

Ad

Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and good away record in the league, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 2-3 Feyenoord

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author
Shubham Dupare

Shubham Dupare

Twitter icon

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications