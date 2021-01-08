Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord travel the short distance for a local derby with Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie this Sunday.

Feyenoord currently sit in third place in the table and are pushing for Champions League qualification, while Sparta are in ninth.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Sparta have not been as strong as their city rivals during 2020-21. They were winless in their first seven games – losing four of them – but have since managed five victories.

Most recently, they signed off 2020 with an impressive 2-0 win over FC Twente, and now sit firmly in a mid-table position, nine points clear of the drop zone.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, went 12 games unbeaten to open the current campaign, before finally falling to Vitesse on 20 December. Since then, however, they’ve bounced back to defeat Heerenveen 3-0.

Despite only suffering one loss, too many draws have kept them off the pace at the top of the Eredivisie. Five of their opening 14 games have ended in draws, including an earlier match with Sparta Rotterdam in October.

Historically, games between these city rivals have been dominated by Feyenoord. They’ve won 12 of the last 18 games between the two while suffering just four losses.

Sparta Rotterdam form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Feyenoord form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Henk van Stee blikt terug op zijn favoriete derby's: 'Na de bekerzege in 1996 gingen we met z'n allen naar Disneyland' pic.twitter.com/EnttNUNuzG — Sparta Rotterdam (@SpartaRotterdam) January 7, 2021

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Team News

Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta are only without one player for this match. Goalkeeper Tim Coremans is on the sidelines with an injury, and will be unavailable at the weekend.

Injured: Tim Coremans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat has less injuries to deal with than he did earlier in the season, but four key players remain sidelined. Ridgeciano Haps, Robert Bozenik, Joao Teixeira and Orkun Kokcu will be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Ridgeciano Haps, Robert Bozenik, Joao Teixeira, Orkun Kokcu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Sparta Rotterdam predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maduka Okoye, Dirk Abels, Bart Vriends, Michael Heylen, Mica Pinto, Adil Auassar, Abdou Harroui, Sven Mijnans, Bryan Smeets, Deroy Duarte, Lennart Thy

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Jens Toornstra, Leroy Fer, Mark Diemers, Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linssen, Luciano Narsingh

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction

This should be an entertaining game and could be problematic for Feyenoord, as Sparta were impressive against FC Twente.

However, Feyenoord definitely have the firepower to hurt Sparta’s defence, and also have an impressive away record. A tight victory for the visitors should be the outcome here.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 0-2 Feyenoord