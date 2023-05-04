Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023 

Sparta Rotterdam host PSV Eindhoven at Het Kasteel on Saturday (May 6) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant campaign as they gear up for the European playoffs. Sparta played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Twente last time out, drawing parity twice.

PSV, meanwhile, are flying under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, pushing for a return to the UEFA Champions League. They registered back-to-back victories over rivals Ajax in their last two outings.

PSV beat the Amsterdam outfit 3-0 in the league a fortnight ago before beating them on penalties (3-2) in the KNVB Beker Cup final at the weekend. The visitors are second in the Eredivisie with 65 points from 30 games.

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Sparta and PSV, who lead 22-2.

PSV are unbeaten in ten games in the fixture since 2017.

Sparta have kept just one clean sheet in 17 games in the fixture.

The hosts have the fourth-best defensive record in the top flight, conceding 33 times.

Four of PSV's five league defeats this season have come on the road..

The Boeren are the most prolific side in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 81 times.

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Sparta have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They have won two of their last three home games.

PSV, meanwhile, are on a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions. They have won their last four away outings and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Sparta 1-2 PSV

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes