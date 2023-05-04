Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023 

Sparta Rotterdam host PSV Eindhoven at Het Kasteel on Saturday (May 6) in the Eredivisie.
The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant campaign as they gear up for the European playoffs. Sparta played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Twente last time out, drawing parity twice.
PSV, meanwhile, are flying under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, pushing for a return to the UEFA Champions League. They registered back-to-back victories over rivals Ajax in their last two outings.
PSV beat the Amsterdam outfit 3-0 in the league a fortnight ago before beating them on penalties (3-2) in the KNVB Beker Cup final at the weekend. The visitors are second in the Eredivisie with 65 points from 30 games.
Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 28 meetings between Sparta and PSV, who lead 22-2.
- PSV are unbeaten in ten games in the fixture since 2017.
- Sparta have kept just one clean sheet in 17 games in the fixture.
- The hosts have the fourth-best defensive record in the top flight, conceding 33 times.
- Four of PSV's five league defeats this season have come on the road..
- The Boeren are the most prolific side in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 81 times.
Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction
Sparta have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They have won two of their last three home games.
PSV, meanwhile, are on a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions. They have won their last four away outings and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Sparta 1-2 PSV
Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PSV
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)