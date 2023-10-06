Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Sparta Rotterdam will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Sparta Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to Excelsior. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Jonathan de Guzman putting Sparta ahead just before the hour-mark, but Arthur Zagre and Troy Parrott found the back of the net to help their side complete the comeback.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Sevilla at home in the UEFA Champions League. Nemanja Gudelj put the Spaniards ahead in the 68th minute, while Luuk de Jong leveled matters from the spot in the 86th minute. Sevilla went ahead just one minute later through Youssef El Nesyri, while Jordan Teze scored a last-gasp equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time.

Roger Schmidt's side will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them dispatch Volendam with a 3-1 home win.

The victory helped them maintain their 100% start to the campaign and they sit atop the standings on 21 points. Sparta Rotterdam sit in sixth spot with 11 points to their name.

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 127 occasions in the past. PSV lead 75-24.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when PSV claimed a 1-0 away win.

PSV are unbeaten in the last 11 head-to-head games, winning nine games in this sequence.

PSV's last 11 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, with 10 games in this sequence producing at least four goals.

Sparta Rotterdam's eight league games this season have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PSV have had a blistering start to the season and are on course to win a first league title since 2018. They also showed their determination to twice come from behind in the Champions League.

Sparta Rotterdam have also started relatively well and are in the conversation for continental football.

However, the visitors have been imperious and we are backing their winning start to continue in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 1-4 PSV Eindhoven

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score over 1.5 goals