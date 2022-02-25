Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Sparta Rotterdam are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Sparta Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Sparta Rotterdam come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Fred Grim's Willem II in the Eredivisie. A second-half goal from Danish winger Younes Namli sealed the deal for Henk Fraser's Sparta Rotterdam.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Mladen Krstajic's Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa Conference League. A late second-half goal from Belgian attacker Yorbe Vertessen for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by a goal from Spanish left-back Enric Saborit for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with PSV Eindhoven beating Sparta Rotterdam 2-1. Late second-half goals from Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and New Zealand international Ryan Thomas ensured victory for PSV Eindhoven. German striker Lennart Thy scored the consolation goal for Sparta Rotterdam.

Sparta Rotterdam form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-L-D-D

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-L-L-W

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam could be without Luxembourg international Mica Pinto. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Henk Fraser is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mica Pinto

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho and Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero, while there are doubts over the availability of New Zealand international Ryan Thomas and midfielder Marco van Ginkel.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho

Doubtful: Marco van Ginkel, Ryan Thomas

Suspended: None

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maduka Okoye, Dirk Abels, Bart Vriends, Adil Auassar, Riza Durmisi, Younes Namli, Arno Verschueren, Joeri de Kamps, Vito van Crooij, Lennart Thy, Mario Engels

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel, Mauro Junior, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Yorbe Vertessen, Eran Zahavi

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam are currently 17th in the league, and have won just one of their last five league games. There is still hope though, with only a point separating them and 15th-placed Willem II, who have played a game more.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, five points behind league leaders Ajax. Not many are expecting Roger Schmidt's side to overtake Ajax now, with Schmidt looking set to leave the club in the summer.

PSV Eindhoven will be the favourites.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

