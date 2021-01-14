Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Sparta Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven will trade tackles at the Sparta Stadion on Saturday, with three points at stake in the Eredivisie.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Fortuna Sittard. Meanwhile, PSV fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to high-flying AZ Alkmaar, ending their 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Sparta Rotterdam currently sit in eighth spot on the table. They have 21 points from 16 games, four places and 13 points below PSV Eindhoven.

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Head-to-Head

As expected, PSV have the superior record in 18 previous matches against Sparta Rotterdam.

The Lightbulbs have 14 wins and three draws to their name, with 39 goals scored and just 12 conceded. Sparta Rotterdam have a solitary win in games against the Eindhoven outfit.

Their most recent fixture came two months ago, on matchday 10 of the current campaign. A rebound from a missed penalty by Donna Malen in the 78th minute was enough to give PSV a 1-0 home win.

Sparta Rotterdam form guide: W-L-W-L-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Team News

Sparta Rotterdam

The only injury concern for the hosts is goalkeeper Tim Coremans, who is in doubt with a knee injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Henk Farser.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Tim Coremans

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors have four players ruled out through injury for the trip to Rotterdam. Richard Ledezma (ACL), Maximiliano Romero (knee), Cody Gakpo, and Mario Gotze (discomfort) are all currently sidelined.

Chelsea loanee Marko Van Ginkel returned to competitive action on Wednesday after 32 months out with knee injuries. He might take a place on the bench this weekend.

There are no suspension worries for manager Roger Schmidt.

Injuries: Richard Ledezma, Maximiliano Romero, Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze

Suspension: None

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Predicted XI

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maduka Okoye (GK); Mica Pinto, Michael Heylen, Tom Beugelsdijk, Dirk Abels; Deroy Duarte, Adil Aussar, Abdou Harroui, Sven Mijnans; Lennart Thy, Mario Engels

PSV Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Philip Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Ibrahim Sangare, Pablo Rosario; Mohamed Ihattaren, Ryan Thomas; Eran Zehavi, Donny Malen

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Prediction

PSV have recently had defensive problems, with seven goals conceded in their last six matches.

Roger Schmidt's side deployed a high line in their latest defeat to AZ which was fully exploited by their visitors. However, they are unlikely to be as exposed against a less clinical Sparta Rotterdam.

The hosts are capable of getting a result here, but we expect PSV to get back to winning ways with a statement victory.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 1-4 PSV Eindhoven