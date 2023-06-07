Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th June 2023

Sparta Rotterdam will take on Twente at Sparta Stadoin in the Eredivisie European competition play-offs on Thursday.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente Preview

Both teams are through to the final of the playoffs which is scheduled over two legs. They qualified for the European competition play-offs after finishing within the fifth and eighth spots of the just-concluded Eredivisie season. Sparta Rotterdam emerged in sixth place while Twente finished just above in fifth place.

De Kasteelheren defeated Utrecht in the semi-final following a nail-biting second-leg clash that was decided by a penalty shootout 5-4. The hosts are hoping to make a return to European football after almost three decades of absence. However, they need to up their game to expect a breakthrough against high-flying Twente.

Twente were chasing direct qualification for either the Europa League play-off round or the Europa Conference League third qualifying round. But with 64 points on the board, they came behind Ajax and AZ (69-67) and were meant to go through the European competition play-offs. They are eying a return to a UEFA competition for the first time since 2014.

The Tukkers’ impressive run in the regular season continued in the playoffs following their solid showing against SC Heerenveen in the semi-final. Twente won both legs 6-1 to book a date with Sparta Rotterdam in the final. The last two league meetings between the sides ended in stalemates (3-3 and 1-1).

Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sparta Rotterdam have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Twente.

Sparta Rotterdam have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Twente at home.

Sparta Rotterdam have won twice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Twente have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Sparta Rotterdam have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Twente have won all five matches.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente Prediction

Seasoned campaigners Tobias Lauritsen and Vito van Crooij are the hosts’ leading scorers with 13 goals each while goalkeeper Nick Olij boasts 13 clean sheets.

Vaclav Cerny has been a game-changer for the visitors this season, scoring 14 goals and delivering 10 assists. Goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall leads the league with 15 clean sheets.

Twente will no doubt show their bite against Sparta Rotterdam thanks to a well-drilled individual and team effort, but the hosts could exploit their home advantage.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 Twente

Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sparta Rotterdam

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sparta Rotterdam to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Twente to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes