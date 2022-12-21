Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2022

Sparta Rotterdam and Vitesse will continue preparations for a return to Eredivisie action when they face off in a friendly fixture on Thursday.

The visitors head into the midweek clash winless in any of their last four matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Sparta Rotterdam returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Spezia 3-1 away from home.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Twente on December 10 which saw their run of three consecutive games without defeat come to an end.

De Kasteelheren have enjoyed a decent campaign in the Dutch Eredivisie, where they are currently sixth in the standings after picking up 24 points from 14 matches.

Vitesse @MijnVitesse



Kaya Symons (O21)

Jason Markies (O14)

Sep Dijkhof (O10)



Trots op jullie, boys!



#Vitesse 𝗗𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗮𝗻𝗱-𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗷𝘇𝗲𝗻 𝘇𝗶𝗷𝗻 𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗸𝘁! 🤩Kaya Symons (O21)Jason Markies (O14)Sep Dijkhof (O10)Trots op jullie, boys! #Vitesse Academie 𝗗𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗮𝗻𝗱-𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗷𝘇𝗲𝗻 𝘇𝗶𝗷𝗻 𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗸𝘁! 🤩🏆 Kaya Symons (O21)🏆 Jason Markies (O14)🏆 Sep Dijkhof (O10)Trots op jullie, boys!#Vitesse #VitesseAcademie

Meanwhile, Vitesse failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against MSV Duisburg.

They have now failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since October.

Vitesse are currently 13th in the Eredivisie table after picking up 13 points from 14 matches.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Vitesse boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sparta Rotterdam have picked up five wins in that time, while seven matches have ended all square.

Vitesse @MijnVitesse Oefenduel

@SpartaRotterdam

🗓️ Donderdag 22 december

13.00 uur

Live te volgen via livestream



#Vitesse #spaVIT Oefenduel🗓️ Donderdag 22 december13.00 uurLive te volgen via livestream 🆕 Oefenduel🆚 @SpartaRotterdam🗓️ Donderdag 22 december🕐 13.00 uur🎦 Live te volgen via livestream#Vitesse #spaVIT

Vitesse are without a win in their last four outings, picking up two draws and losing two since a 2-1 victory over Emmen on October 22.

Sparta Rotterdam are unbeaten in all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse Prediction

Fresh off the back of a superb team performance, Sparta Rotterdam will head into Thursday with sky-high confidence as they look to set the pace for their return to competitive action. De Kasteelheren take on an out-of-sorts Vitesse side and we predict they will do just enough to come away victorious.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 Vitesse

Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sparta Rotterdam

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Sparta Rotterdam’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Vitesse’s last nine games)

