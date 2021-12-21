Sparta Rotterdam vs Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this week and will see Sparta Rotterdam host Waalwijk at the Het Kasteel on Thursday night.

Sparta Rotterdam are in very poor form at the moment. They are winless in their last five league games and have won just one of their last 13 in the competition.

However, they fought back from a two-goal deficit to pick up a point against Vitesse last time out.

Sparta Rotterdam sit 17th in the league table with just 12 points. They will be looking to exit the drop zone with a win on Thursday.

Waalwijk were beaten 4-1 on home turf by league leaders PSV Eindhoven on Sunday. They are now on a run of back-to-back defeats which has seen them concede six goals and have won just one of their last seven games.

Waalwijk sit two points and one place above their midweek hosts in the league table. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play later this week.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Sparta Rotterdam and Waalwijk. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the league earlier this season. Waalwijk won the game 1-0.

Sparta Rotterdam Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Waalwijk Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Sparta Rotterdam vs Waalwijk Team News

Sparta Rotterdam

Benjamin van Leer is out with an injury and will not play against Waalwijk.

Injured: Benjamin van Leer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Waalwijk

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of Thursday's clash. Joel Pereira, Sebbe Augustijns, David Min and Richard van der Venne are all injured and will miss out on the game this week. Shawn Adewoye has served his suspension and is expected to return to the squad.

Injured: Joel Pereira, Sebbe Augustijns, David Min, Richard van der Venne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Rotterdam vs Waalwijk Predicted XI

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (5-3-2): Maduka Okoye; Mica Pinto, Tom Beugelsdijk, Bart Vriends, Adil Auassar, Giannis Masouras; Bryan Smeets, Dirk Abels, Sven Mijnans; Lennart Thy, Emanuel Emegha

Waalwijk Predicted XI (3-4-3): Etienne Vaessen; Dario Van Den Buijs, Ahmed Touba, Melle Meulensteen; Alexander Buttner, Ayman Azhil, Vurnon Anita, Said Bakari; Iliass Bel Hassani, Jens Odgaard, Finn Stokkers

Sparta Rotterdam vs Waalwijk Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam are winless in their last five league games and six across all competitions. They have won just one home league game and have scored just 14 goals, the second-fewest in the division.

Waalwijk have not fared much better than their hosts with just one win in their last seven league games. They are winless on the road in the league this season and may have to settle for a point.

We expect this Eredivisie encounter to end in a draw.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 Waalwijk

Edited by Peter P