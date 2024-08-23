Sparta vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Sparta Rotterdam and city rivals Feyenoord battle for three points in an Eredivisie round three fixture on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Twente.

Sparta went behind to Sem Steijn's 75th-minute strike but drew level through Tobias Lauritsen in the first minute of injury time.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, thrashed Zwolle 5-1 away. They went into the break one goal ahead, thanks to Igor Paixao's fourth-minute strike. Calvin Stengs and David Hancko put them three goals up by the 51st minute before Santiago Gimenez added a brace. Filip Krastev scored a late consolation strike in the 87th minute.

The victory took De Stadionclub to fifth spot in the points table, having garnered four points from two games, whole Sparta are 11th with two points.

Sparta vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 121st iteration of the Rotterdam derby. Feyenoord lead 71-18.

Their most recent clash in February saw Feyenoord claim a 2-0 home win.

Feyenoord's three competitive games this season have had goals at both ends.

Feyenoord have scored at least twice in their last five head-to-head games.

Sparta's last six league games have been level at the break.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in 13 head-to-head games, winning 10.

Sparta vs Feyenoord Prediction

Sparta have started the season with draws in their opening two games and are winless in this fixture since March 2017.

Feyenoord, for their part, started off the season with victory in the Johan Cruyff Shield against PSV before being held to a shock draw in their opening league game. Brian Priske's side rebounded with an emphatic victory but are two points off defending champions PSV.

This being a derby makes the stakes much higher than just three points. Nevertheless, expect the vistors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sparta 1-3 Feyenoord

Sparta vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

