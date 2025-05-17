Sparta vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025 

Sparta Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven will square off in the final matchday of the Eredivisie on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Utrecht in midweek. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Tobias Lauritsen giving the visitors the lead in the 12th minute while Paxten Aaronson equalized in the 36th minute.

PSV, meanwhile, saw off Heracles with a comfortable 4-1 home win. The game was effectively over at halftime, with Malik Tillman and Ismael Saibari each scoring first-half braces to give the hosts a 4-0 lead at the break. Mario Engels scored a consolation for the visitors.

Ad

Trending

The win took the lightbulbs to the summit of the standings following Ajax's 2-2 draw away to Groningen. Sparta are 11th with 39 points to their name.

Sparta vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 78 wins from the last 130 head-to-head games. Sparta Rotterdam were victorious 24 times while 28 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when PSV claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produed three goals or more.

PSV's last six games have produced over 3.5 goals, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Sparta are winless in the last 14 head-to-head games (12 losses).

PSV have won eight of their last nine league games (one loss).

Ad

Sparta vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam are one point behind the UEFA Conference League playoff spots and need to win here while hoping others do them a favor.

PSV, for their part, now have their destiny in their hands in what has been a see-saw title race. They were the runaway leaders at the start of the season before a downturn in fortunes at the midway point handed the initiative to Ajax. The capital side seemingly had the title wrapped up when they claimed a 2-0 victory in Eindhoven to go nine points clear with seven games to go. However, Francesco Farioli's side have imploded spectacularly, with a four-game winless run seeing them drop to second.

Ad

The most recent game in that sequence saw them concede a last-gasp equalizer to 10-man Groningen in the ninth minute of injury time. The goal sparked viral scenes of celebration from the PSV fans and players who tuned in to their rivals following the conclusion of their game against Heracles.

All Peter Bosz' side have to do is win here to successfully defend their league title and we are backing the Eindhoven outfit to get the job done.

Ad

Prediction: Sparta 1-4 PSV Eindhoven

Sparta vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More