Sparta vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan 10th, 2023

Sparta host PSV at the Sparta Stadion in the second round of the KNVB Cup on Tuesday, with both sides having had strong seasons so far.

Sparta are currently 6th in the Eredivisie, six points off their opponents. Maurice Steijn's side have been in strong form of late, having lost only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form with a win against PSV on Tuesday

PSV are currently 3rd in the Eredivisie, three points off the top of the table. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side have also been in strong form recently, having lost only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will also look to continue their form with a win against Sparta on Tuesday.

Sparta Rotterdam @SpartaRotterdam

youtu.be/FWg52_eJD0A Sparta Rotterdam begon 2023 met een gelijkspel bij PSV. Bekijk hier de samenvatting: Sparta Rotterdam begon 2023 met een gelijkspel bij PSV. Bekijk hier de samenvatting:youtu.be/FWg52_eJD0A

Both sides will want to progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Sparta vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, having won four of them.

The two sides faced each other in the Eredevise at the weekend, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Sparta have the f4th best defense in the Eredivisie, having only conceded 16 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

PSV have the 2nd best attack in the Eredevisie, having scored 42 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Sparta vs PSV Prediction

Both sides have been in strong form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Jonathan de Guzman, Tim Coremans and Younes Namli are all out for PSV due to injury. Meanwhile, PSV will be without Mauro Junior, Olivier Boscagli and Savio for the game.

Despite both sides being in similar form recently, PSV should have enough firepower to win the game. We predict a tight game, with PSV coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Sparta 1-2 PSV

Sparta vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been in strong form in front of goal recently)

Tip 3 - Xavi Simons to score/assist (The forward has 10 and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season)

Poll : 0 votes