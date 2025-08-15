Sparta vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Sparta Rotterdam and FC Utrecht will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday two clash on Sunday (August 17th). The game will be played at Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.

The home side kick-started their campaign with a 6-1 thrashing away to defending champions PSV Eindhoven last weekend. They were 3-0 down at the break thanks to goals from Ruben van Bommel, Ivan Perisic and Sergino Dest. Joey Veerman, Guus Til and Yarek Gasiorowski scored a goal each in the second half to complete the rout.

Utrecht, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Servette in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League third-round qualification tie on Thursday. Victor Jensen scored a second-half brace to help his side advance to the playoff, where they are scheduled to face Zrinjski.

Domstedelingen will turn their focus to the league and began their campaign with a 4-0 home win over Heracles.

Sparta vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Utrecht have 40 wins from the last 98 head-to-head games. Sparta Rotterdam were victorious 33 times while 23 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Four of the last five head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.

Utrecht have won all five games they have played across all competitions.

Sparta have won just one of their last six league games (three losses).

Utrecht's five games this season have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Sparta vs Utrecht Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam were brought back down to earth with their harrowing thrashing against PSV in the opening round. They will be aiming to bounce back here but have won just one of the last six head-to-head games, losing three matches in this sequence.

Utrecht, for their part, have made an emphatic start to the season. They have made a five-game winning start, scoring at least two goals in each victory. They will be looking to keep this run going with one eye on their trip to Bosnia next Thursday.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sparta 1-2 Utrecht

Sparta vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More