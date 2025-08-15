Sparta vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Sparta Rotterdam and FC Utrecht will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday two clash on Sunday (August 17th). The game will be played at Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.
The home side kick-started their campaign with a 6-1 thrashing away to defending champions PSV Eindhoven last weekend. They were 3-0 down at the break thanks to goals from Ruben van Bommel, Ivan Perisic and Sergino Dest. Joey Veerman, Guus Til and Yarek Gasiorowski scored a goal each in the second half to complete the rout.
Utrecht, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Servette in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League third-round qualification tie on Thursday. Victor Jensen scored a second-half brace to help his side advance to the playoff, where they are scheduled to face Zrinjski.
Domstedelingen will turn their focus to the league and began their campaign with a 4-0 home win over Heracles.
Sparta vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Utrecht have 40 wins from the last 98 head-to-head games. Sparta Rotterdam were victorious 33 times while 23 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.
- Utrecht have won all five games they have played across all competitions.
- Sparta have won just one of their last six league games (three losses).
- Utrecht's five games this season have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.
Sparta vs Utrecht Prediction
Sparta Rotterdam were brought back down to earth with their harrowing thrashing against PSV in the opening round. They will be aiming to bounce back here but have won just one of the last six head-to-head games, losing three matches in this sequence.
Utrecht, for their part, have made an emphatic start to the season. They have made a five-game winning start, scoring at least two goals in each victory. They will be looking to keep this run going with one eye on their trip to Bosnia next Thursday.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Sparta 1-2 Utrecht
Sparta vs Utrecht Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Utrecht to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals