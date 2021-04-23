Spartak Moscow vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Spartak Moscow and CSKA Moscow will trade tackles at the Otkrytiye Arena in a Moscow derby with huge ramifications in the race for European places.

Just two points separate second from fifth in the Russian Premier League. Spartak currently occupy third spot in the standings with 47 points, while CSKA Moscow are one point and two places below.

The hosts come into this clash off the back of a 3-0 defeat to FC Ufa. Vladislav Kamilov starred in a brace to help the visitors pick up all three points.

CSKA Moscow suffered a thrashing by the same scoreline against Lokomotiv Moscow in the semifinal of the Russian Cup. Francois Kamano and Fedor Smolov were both on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Lokomotiv v #CSKA — 3:0. Red-Blues were eliminated from the Russian Cup https://t.co/JZLVVRx8ak pic.twitter.com/uXhQ98KkGU — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) April 21, 2021

Spartak Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 48 occasions in the last two decades. CSKA Moscow have the better record with 26 wins.

Spartak were victorious in 12 previous games, while the two teams played out a draw on 10 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when goals from Hoerdur Magnusson, Nikola Vlasic and Nigeria's Chidera Ejuke helped CSKA Moscow to a 3-1 home win.

Spartak Moscow have lost their last two league games, which came on the back of a four-game winning run. CSKA have been in indifferent form, with four losses registered in their last seven games in all competitions.

Spartak Moscow form guide: L-L-W-W-W

CSKA Moscow form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Spartak Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Spartak Moscow

The hosts have one player sidelined through injury. Midfielder Zelimkhan Bakaev has been ruled out with a muscle problem. Meanwhile, Samuel Gigot is suspended for the red card he received against FC Ufa.

Injury: Zelimkhan Bakaev

Suspension: Samuel Gigot

CSKA Moscow

The visitors are in the midst of an injury crisis and currently have eight players sidelined with fitness issues.

Vadim Karpov (hip), Mario Fernandes (knock), Emil Bohinen (muscle), Hordur Magnusson (Achilles tendon) and Baktiyor Zaynutdinov (groin) are injured. Konstantin Kuchaev (calf), Kirill Nababkin (groin) and Bruno Fuchs (thigh) are also sidelined.

There are no suspension concerns for CSKA Moscow

Injuries: Vadim Karpov, Mario Fernandes, Emil Bohinen, Hordur Magnusson, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Konstantin Kuchaev, Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs

Suspension: None

Spartak Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Aleksandar Maksimenko (GK); Ilya Kupepov, Jorrit Hendrix, Pavel Maslov; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Alex Kral, Roman Zobnin; Quincy Promes; Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson

What do you reckon the boss and Quincy are talking about here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GUV3jG503g — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) April 23, 2021

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Georgi Shchennikov, Viktor Vasin, Igor Diveev, Vadim Karpov; Ivan Oblyakov, Konstantin Maradishvii; Nayair Tiknizyan, Nikola Vlasic, Chiedra Ejuke; Jose Salomon Rondon

Spartak Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

The fact that this is a derby makes it very difficult to call and both sides are almost evenly matched across the board.

CSKA Moscow are slight favorites but Spartak have home advantage in their favor. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 1-1 CSKA Moscow