Spartak Moscow entertain Dinamo Moscow at the Otkritie Bank Arena in the Russian Premier League on Saturday (September 23).

The cross-town rivals boast four wins apiece in eight games this season. They last met in late August in the Russian Cup, where Spartak won 4-1. Spartak ended a four-game winless streak in league contests with a 1-0 win against Sochi in their previous outing.

Gladiatory finished third last season and are sixth with 13 points – five behind leaders Krasnodar. Spartak are closely followed on the table by four other teams and could lose their spot if they misfire at the weekend. They have won thrice in their last five games at home.

Dinamo, meanwhile, are three points away from the top, sitting fourth and level on 15 points with third-placed Krylya Sovetov. The visitors look ambitious this term, having finished ninth last season. Dinamo are in search of their first title since 1976, while Spartak last won the top flight in 2016-17.

Belo-golubye will head into the game following a two-game winless streak but have lost only twice in their last 10 games across competitions. Their last visit to Otkritie Bank Arena in April ended in a 3-3 draw.

Dinamo have lost twice in their last five trips, conceding five goals and scoring two in the two defeats.

Spartak Moscow vs Dinamo Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spartak have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games with Dinamo.

The hosts have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home gaames against Dinamo.

Spartak have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Dinamo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Spartak have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games,while Dinamo have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Spartak: W-W-L-W-D; Dinamo: L-D-W-L-D

Spartak Moscow vs Dinamo Moscow Prediction

The hosts are leaving no stone unturned to climb up the rankings as they look to avoid dropping points. DR Congo winger Théo Bongonda has made a promising start for Spartak, scoring thrice and is their main attacking threat.

Dinamo, meanwhile, boast a robust attack battery comprising Fyodor Smolov (four goals), Denis Makarov (three goals) and Dynamo Moscow (three goals).

Expect a thrilling contest, but Sparkat’s home advantage should see them claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Spartak 2-1 Dinamo

Spartak Moscow vs Dinamo Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Spartak Moscow

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Spartak to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dinamo Moscow to score - Yes