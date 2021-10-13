Spartak Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Spartak Moscow and Dynamo Moscow face off in Russian Premier League action on Saturday.

The fixture is set to be the highlight of this weekend's Russian top-flight action. A mere three points separate these two Moscow-based clubs.

The hosts could spring up to second in the table with a win against Dynamo Moscow. They currently sit seventh in the table, one behind fourth-placed Lokomotiv Moscow.

Their rivals missed a chance to go top of the table last weekend following a narrow defeat to Krylya Sovetov. They sit second in the table, four behind the reigning champions, Zenit St. Petersburg.

Spartak Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Head-To-Head

This fixture has been a closely fought contest in the last few years. The last eight outings between the two clubs have yielded three victories for each side, with two matches ending in stalemates.

The last time the two Moscow giants faced each other, it was Spartak who edged their rivals 2-1.

Spartak Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Dynamo Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Spartak Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Team News

Spartak Moscow

The home team will be without Pavel Maslov and Georgi Melkadze, who are out due to injury.

Injured: Pavel Maslov, Georgi Melkadze.

Suspended: None

Dynamo Moscow

Clinton Njie is expected to miss the fixture due to an injury he suffered during training.

Injured: Clinton Njie

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Nikolay Rasskazov, Samuel Gigot, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Jorrit Hendrix, Ayrton; Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Quincy Promes

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Leschuk; Guillermo Varela, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin; Daniil Lesovoy, Sebastian Szymanski, Vyacheslav Grulev, Vladislav Golkin

Spartak Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Prediction

This is a highly-anticipated match in this weekend's RPL action. Both clubs will be rejuvenated following Zenit's astonishing defeat to FC Sochi last weekend. Only these two Moscow-based clubs have any realistic chance of triumphing over Zenit in the title race.

A win for either of them, especially for the visitors, puts them firmly in contention for the title.

Spartak will hope to continue their winning run across the competition by securing victory in the derby.

Also Read

However, we expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 1-1 Dynamo Moscow

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this weekend's Moscow derby? Spartak Dynamo 0 votes so far